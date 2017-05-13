News By Tag
Pzi Jeans Host "a Gift For Mom" Appreciation Party
Curvy Denim Brand Treated Customers to a Special Event in Honor of Mother's Day
"Saturday's event was great", says Tonecia Smith, a PZI Jeans loyal customer. "I love PZI Jeans. I like the pricing, I like the way the pants fit, I had a good time."
Since PZI Jeans inception, curvy women all around the globe have flaunted their curves in numerous denim styles offered throughout many seasons. Providing a lifestyle changing solution and keeping the PZI Jeans woman body type on the forefront has positively impacted the lives of women who suffered to find the perfect denim fit. One of PZI Jeans main goal is to help woman discover their true jean size.
It is important to recognize and treat our customers to one of a kind experiences in our Denim Suite,"comments Daniel Jason, Co-Founder and President of PZI Jeans. "We enjoy hosting events and glad we are able to interact one on one with our loyal customers."
PZI Jeans is available in specialty boutiques throughout the country and online. For more information about PZI Jeans, visit www.pzijeans.com.
Follow the conversation on social media platforms using handle @pzijeans and hash tags #pziformom #pzijeans, #inmypzijeans.
About PZI Jeans
PZI Jeans is designed to fit the woman with curves who struggle to find denim to fit her streamlined waist, fuller hips and curvy bottom. PZI Jeans provide real women with real curves the ability to enjoy their lifestyle by wearing stylish jeans with comfort. PZI Jeans mission is to provide trend conscious jeans designed to fit the hip and curves of sophisticated women with streamlined waists and fuller hips, thighs and derrieres.
