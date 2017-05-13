 
News By Tag
* Pzijeans
* Denim
* Jeans
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Fashion
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
19181716151413

Pzi Jeans Host "a Gift For Mom" Appreciation Party

Curvy Denim Brand Treated Customers to a Special Event in Honor of Mother's Day
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Pzijeans
* Denim
* Jeans

Industry:
* Fashion

Location:
* Atlanta - Georgia - US

Subject:
* Events

ATLANTA - May 19, 2017 - PRLog -- PZI Jeans, a denim brand designed to fit the hourglass shape hosted a "Gift For Mom" Appreciation Party on Saturday, May 13, 2017 from 1:00pm-4:00pm in the Denim Suite located a 4679 Hugh Howell Rd. Suite G. Tucker, GA 30084. Customers had a three-hour delectable experience that included massages, refreshments, exclusive in-store discounts, giveaways, and all guest were presented with special gift bags.

"Saturday's event was great", says Tonecia Smith, a PZI Jeans loyal customer. "I love PZI Jeans. I like the pricing, I like the way the pants fit, I had a good time."

Since PZI Jeans inception, curvy women all around the globe have flaunted their curves in numerous denim styles offered throughout many seasons. Providing a lifestyle changing solution and keeping the PZI Jeans woman body type on the forefront has positively impacted the lives of women who suffered to find the perfect denim fit. One of PZI Jeans main goal is to help woman discover their true jean size.

It is important to recognize and treat our customers to one of a kind experiences in our Denim Suite,"comments Daniel Jason, Co-Founder and President of PZI Jeans. "We enjoy hosting events and glad we are able to interact one on one with our loyal customers."

PZI Jeans is available in specialty boutiques throughout the country and online. For more information about PZI Jeans, visit www.pzijeans.com.

Follow the conversation on social media platforms using handle @pzijeans and hash tags #pziformom #pzijeans, #inmypzijeans.

         ###

About PZI Jeans

PZI Jeans is designed to fit the woman with curves who struggle to find denim to fit her streamlined waist, fuller hips and curvy bottom. PZI Jeans provide real women with real curves the ability to enjoy their lifestyle by wearing stylish jeans with comfort. PZI Jeans mission is to provide trend conscious jeans designed to fit the hip and curves of sophisticated women with streamlined waists and fuller hips, thighs and derrieres.

Media Contact
Katrina Highsmith
678-287-1082
***@pzijeans.com
End
Source:www.pzijeans.com
Email:***@pzijeans.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PZI Jeans News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share