MBMA Announces Safety Award Winners

-- www.mbma.com:Each year, the Metal Building Manufacturers Association (http://www.mbma.com/)(MBMA) honors metal building systems manufacturers that demonstrate exceptional performance in maintaining workplace safety. Safety awards for 2016 performance were presented at the Annual MBMA Spring Meeting held May 18-19, 2017 in New Orleans, La."All injuries and work-related illnesses are preventable. We feel it is important to recognize those who promote workplace safety cultures that prove to be effective," says Dan Walker, PE, associate general manager of MBMA. "Last year, a total of 45 plant facilities participated in MBMA's Annual OSHA Injury Statistics Program, logging over 11,000,000 hours on the job. Our awards program recognizes those plants with noteworthy safety records, which is based on our analysis of submitted data that is directly compared to the OSHA industry average."MBMA members believe excellence in safety and health comes ahead of profitability. This is one reason why so many manufacturing professionals choose to work in the metal building industry—and stay in it. Hence, the organization is an advocate for safety programs that promote the well-being of everyone involved. Its long-standing Safety Committee revamped the Safety Award Program in 2013 to increase the stringency of the awards so that companies with truly outstanding safety performance records are recognized for their achievements. "We want the metal building industry to be a safe place to build a career. There are many benefits to constructive safety initiatives, such as boosting employee morale, improving operations, and mitigating insurance risks and exposure to OSHA audits. Our members are focused on changing each individual's perspective to protect themselves and others on the job. MBMA is very pleased to recognize safety best practices through these awards," says Walker.From the 45 manufacturing facilities nationwide that submitted data, 11 awards were presented. MBMA's award criteria stipulate that award recipient plants must have work-related accident and illness rates that are 50% or less than the OSHA-reported averages for the North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) Code 332311 (prefabricated metal building and component manufacturing)The MBMA Superior Safety Award was awarded to the plants that achieved zero recordable cases for the 12-month period, which is a significant accomplishment.Awards were presented at the following levels to individual plant locations:AMERICAN BUILDINGS COMPANYEufaula, AlabamaBLUESCOPE BUILDINGS NORTH AMERICA, INC.Visalia, CaliforniaCBC STEEL BUILDINGSLathrop, CaliforniaSBC BUILDING SYSTEMS, LLCAmbridge, PennsylvaniaSCHULTE BUILDING SYSTEMS, INC.Hueytown, AlabamaBIGBEE STEEL BUILDINGS, INC.Muscle Shoals, AlabamaBLUESCOPE BUILDINGS NORTH AMERICA, INC.Jackson, TennesseeCHIEF BUILDINGSGrand Island, NebraskaNUCOR BUILDING SYSTEMSWaterloo, IndianaTerrell, TexasSCHULTE BUILDING SYSTEMSHockley, Texas_______Founded in 1956, MBMA serves manufacturers and suppliers as it works to promote the metal building systems industry. For over 60 years, its membership has supplied high-quality buildings for use in commercial, retail, office, industrial, institutional and other end-uses. The association provides a wealth of useful information on its website, www.mbma.com, for anyone who works with or is interested in metal building systems. It includes technical materials and design guides.