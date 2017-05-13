News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
MBMA Announces Safety Award Winners
The Metal Building Manufacturers Association (MBMA) announces its Safety Award winners at its annual Spring Meeting in New Orleans, LA.
"All injuries and work-related illnesses are preventable. We feel it is important to recognize those who promote workplace safety cultures that prove to be effective," says Dan Walker, PE, associate general manager of MBMA. "Last year, a total of 45 plant facilities participated in MBMA's Annual OSHA Injury Statistics Program, logging over 11,000,000 hours on the job. Our awards program recognizes those plants with noteworthy safety records, which is based on our analysis of submitted data that is directly compared to the OSHA industry average."
MBMA members believe excellence in safety and health comes ahead of profitability. This is one reason why so many manufacturing professionals choose to work in the metal building industry—and stay in it. Hence, the organization is an advocate for safety programs that promote the well-being of everyone involved. Its long-standing Safety Committee revamped the Safety Award Program in 2013 to increase the stringency of the awards so that companies with truly outstanding safety performance records are recognized for their achievements. "We want the metal building industry to be a safe place to build a career. There are many benefits to constructive safety initiatives, such as boosting employee morale, improving operations, and mitigating insurance risks and exposure to OSHA audits. Our members are focused on changing each individual's perspective to protect themselves and others on the job. MBMA is very pleased to recognize safety best practices through these awards," says Walker.
From the 45 manufacturing facilities nationwide that submitted data, 11 awards were presented. MBMA's award criteria stipulate that award recipient plants must have work-related accident and illness rates that are 50% or less than the OSHA-reported averages for the North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) Code 332311 (prefabricated metal building and component manufacturing)
The MBMA Superior Safety Award was awarded to the plants that achieved zero recordable cases for the 12-month period, which is a significant accomplishment.
Awards were presented at the following levels to individual plant locations:
2016 Superior Safety Award – In recognition of having zero recordable incidents
AMERICAN BUILDINGS COMPANY
Eufaula, Alabama
BLUESCOPE BUILDINGS NORTH AMERICA, INC.
Visalia, California
CBC STEEL BUILDINGS
Lathrop, California
SBC BUILDING SYSTEMS, LLC
Ambridge, Pennsylvania
SCHULTE BUILDING SYSTEMS, INC.
Hueytown, Alabama
2016 Safety Performance Award – In recognition of having achieved an incident rate equal to 50% or less than the industry average as reported by OSHA
BIGBEE STEEL BUILDINGS, INC.
Muscle Shoals, Alabama
BLUESCOPE BUILDINGS NORTH AMERICA, INC.
Jackson, Tennessee
CHIEF BUILDINGS
Grand Island, Nebraska
NUCOR BUILDING SYSTEMS
Waterloo, Indiana
Terrell, Texas
SCHULTE BUILDING SYSTEMS
Hockley, Texas
_______
Founded in 1956, MBMA serves manufacturers and suppliers as it works to promote the metal building systems industry. For over 60 years, its membership has supplied high-quality buildings for use in commercial, retail, office, industrial, institutional and other end-uses. The association provides a wealth of useful information on its website, www.mbma.com, for anyone who works with or is interested in metal building systems. It includes technical materials and design guides.
Contact
Dan Walker
***@mbma.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse