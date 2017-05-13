News By Tag
WWE Superstars The Hardy Boyz, Bray Wyatt, Enzo and Cass At Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia
Five WWE® Superstars To Greet Fans, Sign Autographs, Pose For Photo Ops At Pennsylvania Convention Center, June 1-3
The Hardy Boyz (Jeff and Matt) will appear on Thursday, June 1, from 5 - 8 p.m. Bray Wyatt will appear on Friday, June 2, from 1 - 4 p.m. Enzo Amore and Big Cass will appear on Saturday, June 3, from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Jeff Hardy dared the WWE Universe to dream big. Going from a scrawny teenager to one of the most popular WWE Champions in history, The Charismatic Enigma showed that anything was possible when you took a risk. He and his brother Matt began competing for WWE as teenagers, bravely stepping into the squared circle to take on Superstars like Razor Ramon and King Kong Bundy. Though Jeff often was the recipient of beatings that made the WWE Universe cringe, his refusal to give up on his dream of becoming a WWE Champion got him noticed by officials.
The Superstar known as Bray Wyatt seems to have stepped out of the collective population's nightmares and into our reality. A man shrouded in mystique, he has made it his mission to bring his macabre vision to WWE. No matter how cryptic his message might be to the WWE Universe on any given day, The New Face of Fear has made it clear that he aims to lead his flock in search of some sort of a higher purpose.
This is Enzo Amore. He is a certified G and a bona fide stud and you can't teach that. His partner, Big Cass, is seven feet tall, and you can't teach that. Together, they're the realest guys in the room, and they're here to shake up the tag team division and relieve it of haters, hangers-on and above all, "sawft"-ness.
The five join a lineup of superstar entertainers scheduled to attend the pop culture extravaganza, including Jesse Eisenberg (Batman v Superman, The Social Network), Gene Simmons (KISS Frontman), Famke Janssen (X-Men, GoldenEye), Guardians of the Galaxy stars Michael Rooker ("The Walking Dead") and Sean Gunn ("Gilmore Girls"), the "Riverdale" foursome of K.J. Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Cole Sprouse and more.
Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The seventh event scheduled on the 2017 Wizard World calendar, Philadelphia show hours are Thursday, June 1, 4-9 p.m.; Friday, June 2, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday, June 3, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, June 4, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.
Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.
For more on the 2017 Wizard World Philadelphia, visit www.wizardworld.com/
About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)
Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World has also launched ComicConBox™
The 2017 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/
Media Contact
Jerry Milani
646-883-5022
pr@wizardworld.com
