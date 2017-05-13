News By Tag
LA Gets Back to Basics with 311
The City of Los Angeles uses the HigherGround recording/QA and iQventures Speech Analytics joint solution to provide better service and transparency.
To consistently provide fast, friendly, and responsive service, centralized municipal contact centers such need to effectively utilize available technology. HigherGround president and CEO Terry Ryan explains, "We joined forces with iQventures to save organizations like City of Los Angeles' 311 call center time and money. iQventures offers the most reliable Speech Analytics tool at the most economical pricing for our customers."
iQventures provides a sophisticated, highly accurate Speech Analytics and quality assurance platform that integrates seamlessly with HigherGround's reliable recording. Users can efficiently retrieve call transcripts and scores, or easily search by key words, sentiment, and silence. Furthermore, iQventures utilizes the most advanced analytics engine in the world – IBM Watson – for sentiment analysis.
iQventures CEO Nick Bandy says, "This is a truly scalable solution, giving Los Angeles 311 an easy-to-use, cost-effective solution that will enhance agent productivity, operational efficiency, and customer engagement."
Los Angeles 311 uses the Speech Analytics feature to hone in on calls about specific topics or complaints to make sure they are handled correctly. Speech Analytics makes the QA process even easier and more productive that the old way of pulling calls for review at random. Director Donna Arrechea notes that "Locating a call without Speech Analytics, especially anonymous calls, is like finding a needle in a haystack."
Arrechea is a featured presenter at CS Week's ENGAGE311 conference in San Antonio, Texas, May 22-24, 2017. ENGAGE311 is a premier, annual three day conference for prospective, beginning, and experienced 311 municipal and customer call centers throughout North America. Los Angeles 311's use of speech analytics in their call center will be featured in her presentation entitled, "Finding Hidden Treasures: A Summary of Speech Analytics Technology Benefits."
iQventures offers a complete communications and network platform that ensures improved operations, reduced expenses, and a single point of contact. With decades of experience in technology-driven service organizations, their ultimate goal is to create a seamless, intuitive ecosystem for business communications that helps them better communicate, and better operate.
