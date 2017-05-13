News By Tag
The Importance of Keeping the Workplace Kitchen Clean
All Source Building Services and Supply Company Cleans Your Office Kitchen So You Don't Have To
Working with others in an office environment can be productive and enjoyable and you can build lasting friendships with the people with whom you work. Sharing these same areas can also pose some problems as well. Keeping break rooms clean not only keeps the workplace healthy, it is also a reflection of the overall cleanliness of a business. Many times germs and sicknesses can spread throughout the workplace and ground zero can often be these types of common areas.
All Source has seen their fair share of office break rooms that need some extra TLC. They offer a variety of janitorial services specifically tailored to help keep your office's kitchen as clean as it should be every day of the week. Some of these services include dayporter services, hard surface floor care, cleaning and dusting, surface cleaning and disinfecting.
Each of these janitorial services are designed specifically to tackle crucial areas within the typical office break room. Some other important tasks include soap dispenser refilling, trash disposal, paper towel replacement and more. With professional janitorial services a business never has to worry about refilling perishable goods or cleaning up after its employees. And, everyone is left to do what they're there to do; their job. No more worrying about whether or not so-and-so remembered to take out the trash on Friday afternoon.
From plumbing and power washing to electrical repair and cleaning windows, All Source can take care of these business cleaning chores so employees don't have to. This not only increases productivity but raises morale as well. After all, a clean office is a happy office. All Source provides many excellent spring cleaning services for Minneapolis including air duct cleaning for both residential and commercial properties alike.
All Source Building Services and Supply Company has over 20 years of experience providing business cleaning services to Minneapolis and the surrounding areas. All Source provides professional office cleaning services such as carpet and hard surface floor care, janitorial services and more, as well as restocking supplies. No project is too large or too small for this company. For more information janitorial services for your Minneapolis business, visit http://www.allsourcemn.com/
