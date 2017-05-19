 
News By Tag
* Day Pitney
* Womens History Month
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Boston
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
19181716151413

Day Pitney's Women Working Together Served Dinner and Presented Donations at Rosie's Place

Day Pitney's WWT-Boston also recently presented the shelter with hundreds of personal-care items they collected
 
BOSTON - May 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Ten women from Day Pitney's Women Working Together (WWT) group in Boston underwrote, cooked and served dinner on May 15 for nearly 150 women at Rosie's Place. Rosie's Place was founded in 1974 as the first women's shelter in the United States. Everyone present was grateful for the invaluable services that Rosie's Place provides, including a soup kitchen, food pantry, homeless shelter and computer education courses.

WWT-Boston also recently presented the shelter with hundreds of personal-care items they collected. In honor of Women's History Month, Day Pitney's WWT collected personal care items, including soaps and shampoos, dental care products, socks, and hair accessories, for local women's charities during a month-long drive in March at all Day Pitney offices.

For more information about Day Pitney and its Women Working Together initiative, please visit: http://www.daypitney.com/about/wwt/

About Day Pitney

Day Pitney LLP is a full-service law firm with close to 300 attorneys in Boston, Connecticut, Florida, New Jersey, New York, and Washington, DC. The firm offers clients strong corporate and litigation practices, with experience on behalf of large national and international corporations as well as emerging and middle-market companies. With one of the largest and most sophisticated individual clients practices in the country, the firm also has extensive experience assisting individuals and their families, fiduciaries and tax-exempt entities plan for the future.

Contact
Jay Stapleton
***@quinnandhary.com
End
Source:Day Pitney LLP
Email:***@quinnandhary.com Email Verified
Tags:Day Pitney, Womens History Month
Industry:Legal
Location:Boston - Massachusetts - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 19, 2017
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share