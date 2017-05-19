Day Pitney's Women Working Together Served Dinner and Presented Donations at Rosie's Place

Day Pitney's WWT-Boston also recently presented the shelter with hundreds of personal-care items they collected

-- Ten women from(WWT) group in Boston underwrote, cooked and served dinner on May 15 for nearly 150 women at. Rosie's Place was founded in 1974 as the first women's shelter in the United States. Everyone present was grateful for the invaluable services that Rosie's Place provides, including a soup kitchen, food pantry, homeless shelter and computer education courses.WWT-Boston also recently presented the shelter with hundreds of personal-care items they collected. In honor of Women's History Month,collected personal care items, including soaps and shampoos, dental care products, socks, and hair accessories, for local women's charities during a month-long drive in March at all Day Pitney offices.For more information aboutand itsinitiative, please visit: http://www.daypitney.com/about/wwt/Day Pitney LLP is a full-service law firm with close to 300 attorneys in Boston, Connecticut, Florida, New Jersey, New York, and Washington, DC. The firm offers clients strong corporate and litigation practices, with experience on behalf of large national and international corporations as well as emerging and middle-market companies. With one of the largest and most sophisticated individual clients practices in the country, the firm also has extensive experience assisting individuals and their families, fiduciaries and tax-exempt entities plan for the future.