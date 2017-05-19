News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Day Pitney's Women Working Together Served Dinner and Presented Donations at Rosie's Place
Day Pitney's WWT-Boston also recently presented the shelter with hundreds of personal-care items they collected
WWT-Boston also recently presented the shelter with hundreds of personal-care items they collected. In honor of Women's History Month, Day Pitney's WWT collected personal care items, including soaps and shampoos, dental care products, socks, and hair accessories, for local women's charities during a month-long drive in March at all Day Pitney offices.
For more information about Day Pitney and its Women Working Together initiative, please visit: http://www.daypitney.com/
About Day Pitney
Day Pitney LLP is a full-service law firm with close to 300 attorneys in Boston, Connecticut, Florida, New Jersey, New York, and Washington, DC. The firm offers clients strong corporate and litigation practices, with experience on behalf of large national and international corporations as well as emerging and middle-market companies. With one of the largest and most sophisticated individual clients practices in the country, the firm also has extensive experience assisting individuals and their families, fiduciaries and tax-exempt entities plan for the future.
Contact
Jay Stapleton
***@quinnandhary.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 19, 2017