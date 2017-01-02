 
Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
19181716151413


17th Annual McCarthy Dallas Charity Golf Classic Contributes $50,000 to Mi Escuelita Preschool

McCarthy Builders Tee Off in Support of At-Risk Children Education
 
 
Charity Golf Tournament_2017-1 (2) (800x572)
Charity Golf Tournament_2017-1 (2) (800x572)
 
DALLAS - May 19, 2017 - PRLog -- McCarthy Dallas, a Texas division of McCarthy Building Companies Inc., held its 17th annual McCarthy Dallas Charity Golf Classic on Friday, May 12th. McCarthy hosted 140 staff, friends, clients and trade partners at the tournament which took place at The Tribute at The Colony. Via sponsorships, raffles, on-course games, and a donation by McCarthy, $50,000 was raised to benefit Mi Escuelita Preschool of Dallas.

"We're proud to continue our long history of building-up and supporting our local community, Mi Escuelita has a special place in our hearts," said Ray Sedey, Texas Region president. "This year we increased the amount raised by 100 percent. It was really awesome to see our folks come together, have a great time and benefit the children at Mi Escuelita Preschool."

During the golf tournament luncheon a check for $50,000 was presented to Gayle Nave, president and CEO of Mi Escuelita.

"We are so thankful to have a company like McCarthy supporting the work we do at Mi Escuelita," said Nave. "The lives of hundreds of children are certainly enhanced by McCarthy's donations of funds and commitment to our cause over the years. McCarthy has helped us lay the foundation on which these deserving children will build their future."

McCarthy Dallas first partnered with Mi Escuelita Preschool in 2014 as part of its Heart Hats community program, through fundraising and putting McCarthy's building skills to work. In the past three years, McCarthy has renovated the preschools at Cockrell Hill, Crossover and St. Matthews' helping prepare the campuses for a new school year. Mi Escuelita Preschool provides early childhood education to over 500 low income at-risk children throughout their six locations in Dallas, with one of the primary focuses being the full emersion in the English language. The preschool serves children ages two-to-five years old at five locations throughout Dallas.

About McCarthy

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. (http://www.mccarthy.com/) is the oldest privately held national construction company in the country – with more than 150 years spent collaborating with partners to solve complex building challenges on behalf of its clients. With an unrelenting focus on safety and a comprehensive quality program that span all phases of every project, McCarthy utilizes industry-leading design phase and construction techniques combined with value-add technology to maximize outcomes. Repeatedly honored as a Best Place to Work and Healthiest Employer, McCarthy is ranked the 16th largest domestic general contractor (Engineering News-Record, May 2016). With approximately 1,700 salaried employees and offices in Dallas, Houston; St. Louis, Atlanta; Collinsville, Ill.; Portage, Ind.; Kansas City, Kan.; Phoenix; Las Vegas; Denver; Albuquerque; and San Diego, Newport Beach, San Francisco, San Jose and Sacramento, Calif. McCarthy is 100 percent employee owned (http://www.mccarthy.com/about/employee-owners/). More information about the company is available online at www.mccarthy.com or by following the company on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/mccarthybuilding), Twitter (https://twitter.com/McCarthyBuild), LinkedIn (http://www.linkedin.com/company/119184?trk=tyah), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/mccarthybuild/) and Google+ (http://www.google.com/+MccarthyBuilding).

Contact
C.Pharr & Company-Elizabeth LaMonte
***@pharrpr.com
End
Source:McCarthy Building Companies
Email:***@pharrpr.com
Posted By:***@pharrpr.com Email Verified
Tags:Education, Mi Escuelita, Mccarthy
Industry:Education
Location:Dallas - Texas - United States
