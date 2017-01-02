News By Tag
17th Annual McCarthy Dallas Charity Golf Classic Contributes $50,000 to Mi Escuelita Preschool
McCarthy Builders Tee Off in Support of At-Risk Children Education
"We're proud to continue our long history of building-up and supporting our local community, Mi Escuelita has a special place in our hearts," said Ray Sedey, Texas Region president. "This year we increased the amount raised by 100 percent. It was really awesome to see our folks come together, have a great time and benefit the children at Mi Escuelita Preschool."
During the golf tournament luncheon a check for $50,000 was presented to Gayle Nave, president and CEO of Mi Escuelita.
"We are so thankful to have a company like McCarthy supporting the work we do at Mi Escuelita," said Nave. "The lives of hundreds of children are certainly enhanced by McCarthy's donations of funds and commitment to our cause over the years. McCarthy has helped us lay the foundation on which these deserving children will build their future."
McCarthy Dallas first partnered with Mi Escuelita Preschool in 2014 as part of its Heart Hats community program, through fundraising and putting McCarthy's building skills to work. In the past three years, McCarthy has renovated the preschools at Cockrell Hill, Crossover and St. Matthews' helping prepare the campuses for a new school year. Mi Escuelita Preschool provides early childhood education to over 500 low income at-risk children throughout their six locations in Dallas, with one of the primary focuses being the full emersion in the English language. The preschool serves children ages two-to-five years old at five locations throughout Dallas.
