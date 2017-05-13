News By Tag
ClickDishes enabling people in Downtown Vancouver to enjoy their lunch instead of waiting in line
"Vancouver is one of the most tech-savvy cities in Canada and also has one of the best food scenes in the country," says Alec Wang, Co-Founder & CEO of ClickDishes. "As such, we are very excited to launch ClickDishes in Vancouver with our eleven restaurant partners, and to see how we can grow in the city."
Five of the restaurants are located in the notable Harbour Centre building's food court, located at 2000 – 555 West Hastings Street: Fatburger, HealthFare Restaurant, My Toan Vietnamese, Hiro Sushi, and Teppan Kitchen.
ClickDishes' other Vancouver restaurant partners include the food truck Arturo's Mexico To Go, Hainanese Chicken House/Bubble Waffle (6-530 Hornby St), Kita no Donburi (423 Seymour St), Me and Crepe (589 W Pender St), and Sushi Spin Roll (535 W Pender St).
ClickDishes invites everyone to join them at the launch event they are hosting at the Harbour Centre Food Court from 10:00am to 6:00pm on Tuesday May 23rd to Saturday May 27th. The ClickDishes team will be welcoming people in the Harbour Centre lobby where they will have prizes, discount codes, an Instagram contest, and other fun activities.
ClickDishes is a free mobile app (available for both iOS and Android users) and platform that partners with restaurants to enable their consumers to order via a mobile app, streamlining to-go ordering, dine-in eating, and payment services. The 'Grab & Go' feature enables users to order from their phones, skip the line, and pick up their food when it is ready.
The ClickDishes app has a second 'Dine-In' feature, which allows users to order food and pay when and how they would like to when at a restaurant partner - including splitting the check between patrons.
Since launching in Vancouver in January 2017, the ClickDishes team has been hard at work onboarding restaurant partners and establishing offices in the city.
To find out more about ClickDishes, or to become a restaurant partner, please visit www.clickdishes.com.
About ClickDishes Inc.:
A modern way to eat, A new lifestyle to explore, ClickDishes is a mobile app and platform that partners with local restaurants to enable their consumers to order via a mobile app, streamlining to-go ordering, dine in eating, and payment services.
