Musician Alvaro José Fernández Lago releases new single 'Boundaries'
Alvaro José Fernández Lago cites as favorite music artists Eye to Eye, Toto, and Yes among others, all three of whom share Lago's enthusiasm for synth keyboards. The latter two both composed scores for feature films, another major interest of Lago's. He also cites as influences Hollywood composers such as Bernard Herrmann ("Psycho") and Alan Silvestri ("Back to the Future").
Lago's own work tends toward the pensive and thought-provoking, like Herrmann's, rather than the upbeat and warm, like Silvestri's. He doesn't shy from dissonance and can form whole movements out of minor chords.
"My pieces tend to be melancholic,"
'Expressive' is an understatement. Even for classical music, Lago's work can spool out remarkable narratives using piano alone. Under the David-Lynch-
His pieces even have legitimate themes guiding their trajectories.
"'Boundaries' talks about the hard, inner barriers we erect against understanding in our lives," Lago says. "'Hidden Volcano' regards the sudden emotions and consequences coming from the crude awareness of these barriers. And 'Training Day' is a summary of the journey, a plea to dissolve these inner boundaries."
Alvaro José Fernández Lago has only been composing since 2014, but he's still managed to publish albums including "Love Time," "Winter Time," and "Simple Things," as well as official singles like "Poem for Italy," "Childhood,"
He is currently completing an orchestral suite devoted to the stars, planets, and constellations as an tribute to another of his favorites, legendary composer Gustav Holst.
