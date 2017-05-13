 
Those Who Disrespect Our Flag Have Never Been Handed a Folded One Memeorial Shirt

To those that disrespect the sacred colors have never been handed a folded flag
 
 
Those Who Disrespect Our Flag Have Never Been Handed a Folded One Memorial Shirt
Those Who Disrespect Our Flag Have Never Been Handed a Folded One Memorial Shirt
 
ARLINGTON, Va. - May 19, 2017 - PRLog -- As many men and women take to the streets to burn the American Flag, few realize the depth of their actions.  The American Flag has been a symbol for Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness for generations.  The blood of Americans past and present stains the red stripes in the American Flag.  We need to remind ourselves as Americans that when you disgrace, stomp, or burn this sacred symbol they are spitting in the face of every American that died for it!  Those Who Disrespect Our Flag Have Never Been Handed a Folded One!

Devil Dog Shirts releases this newest design in honor of the men and women that selflessly gave their lives for our country.  We put this shirt out in response to the mounting disrespect toward our sacred Colors.  The Those Who Disrespect Our Flag Have Never Been Handed a Folded One Memorial Shirt is for those of us that wish to remember their sacrifice of those before us!  Semper Memento!

Our Values

Devil Dog Shirts has the Courage to be Honorable and Committed to our fellow Marines. We strive to perpetuate the Warrior Ethos in our Corps by creating the best gear a gun-slinger can get! All of our apperal is made right here in the United States of America. We stand by our country and our fellow Marines as our nation moves forward.

Our Gear

All of Devil Dog Shirts apparel is Made in America. Even in a competitive marketplace Devil Dog Shirts stands by this decision out of principle. Getting materials and printing locally in CONUS helps us to ensure customer quality for our fellow Marines and family.

Those Who Disrespect Our Flag Have Never Been Handed a Folded One Memorial Shirt

-4.3 oz. Fine Jersey
-Designed and printed on shirts that are Made in America
-100% Ring-spun combed cotton
-Taped shoulder-to-shoulder
-Tubular – Slim fit

We provide a size chart on all apparel items to ensure the most comfortable fit!

Our Team

Our team of Marine Corps vets play a central part in the quality products created at devildogshirts.com . Devil Dog Shirts designs are licensed by the United States Marine Corps Trademark and Licensing Office. Our designs depict the Courage, Honor, and Commitment of Marines worldwide! Semper Fidelis!

To find out more about this Memorial Day Shirt click here:  https://devildogshirts.com/product/apparel/disrespect-fla...


For more information on this product and more, visit us at Devil Dog Shirts at www.devildogshirts.com
Source:devildogshirts.com
Click to Share