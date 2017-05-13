Country(s)
Industry News
Evolve IP Acquires Arizona-Based Cloud Services Provider Azzaron, Inc
Provider of Cloud Computing Services for Veterinary, Construction and Legal Markets Joins Inc. 500|5000 Cloud Services Company
WAYNE, Pa. - May 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Evolve IP, The Cloud Services Company™, today announced that it has acquired Azzaron, Inc., a Workspace as a Service provider located in Mesa, Arizona. The strategic purchase, Evolve IP's 10th acquisition, is part of the company's ongoing growth strategy and will provide an increased presence in the American Southwest and deeper penetration into the veterinary, construction and legal vertical markets. Established in 2009, Azzaron provides cloud computing solutions including Desktop as a Service (DaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and a secure, compliant file sharing and collaboration service.
"We're very excited to welcome Azzaron's associates and customers to the Evolve IP family," said Guy Fardone, President and Founding Partner of Evolve IP. "Azzaron has spent the better part of the last decade building a strong presence in California and the Southwest with a Workspace as a Service product suite that will integrate perfectly with Evolve IP's award-winning services. In addition, their shared vertical focus will enable us to accelerate growth in these markets even faster."
"We are thrilled to be joining Evolve IP and excited to have new opportunities due to the company's tremendous growth," said David Lawson, President of Azzaron, Inc. "In addition to opportunities for our associates, our customers now have access to more world-class cloud computing services along with an entirely new suite of cloud communications services like hosted contact centers, IP phone systems and unified communications. As an organization, we're looking forward to leveraging Evolve IP's international presence and infrastructure to further penetrate the veterinary, construction and legal verticals."
One of the nation's fastest growing cloud companies, Evolve IP provides cloud services in virtually every industry including: healthcare, finance, veterinary, legal, insurance, construction, technology, travel, and retail and to some of the world's most recognizable brands. The company's Evolve IP OneCloudTM solution allows organizations to migrate multiple cloud computing and cloud communications services onto a single, unified platform including: disaster recovery, contact centers, virtual desktops, IP phone systems / unified communications, IaaS, and more.
ABOUT EVOLVE IP
Evolve IP is The Cloud Services Company™. Designed from the beginning to provide organizations with a unified option for cloud services, Evolve IP enables decision-makers to migrate all or select IT technologies to its award-winning cloud platform. Evolve IP's combination of security, stability, scalability, and lower total cost of ownership is fundamentally superior to outdated legacy systems and other cloud offerings. Today the company's services, including disaster recovery, contact centers, virtual desktops, IP phone systems / unified communications, IaaS, and more, are deployed by more than 1,300 commercial business accounts with nearly 200,000 users, licensed seats and managed end points. Visit www.EvolveIP.net for more information.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse