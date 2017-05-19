 
8th Donation box placed by Mission Education team, Noida

Mission Education Noida Team placed its 8th donation box at American Institute of English Education, Sector-22 , Noida
 
 
Mission Education Noida Team picture at American Institute of English Education
Mission Education Noida Team picture at American Institute of English Education
 
NOIDA, India - May 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Mission Education team Noida while keeping up the pace to place the donation boxes in maximum institutions of Noida covering Schools, Colleges, Companies and Institutes placed its 8th Donation box at American Institute of English Language, Sector-22, Noida.

Mission Education , a step taken by Manav Utthan Sewa Samiti organisation to let the poverty stricken children of the society. continue their education without abandoning their studies.

Who can help these underprivileged children ?

The team reaches out to various private schools where the students are well of and are able to afford multiple stationeries regularly. The team post approval of the Principal places the donation box during the assembly time in school premises to aware students about how the other half of the society is suffering for the basic education.

The Principal, school staff, teachers and students donate the basic stationery items like Pencil, Eraser, Sharpener, Notebooks etc . The students from privileged schools being the helping hand benefits the poor children of the society.The school management joins along with the team for the distribution of stationery items to needy ones bringing the hope and smile back on their faces.

About the Organisation:

Manav Utthan Sewa Samiti is an all India registered organisation working in the favour of social welfare. The founder of the Samiti is Shri Satpal Ji Maharaj who is a Tourism Minister of Uttrakhand from Bhartiya Janta Party and an active cabinet member.The Motto of the Samiti says "One Nation . One flag. One spirit". The step towards education "Mission Education" has been started by Shri Vibhu Ji Maharaj and is successfully running its Phase II in five other countries i.e; South Africa, Kenya, Mauritius, Nepal and Bhutan. As per the statistics, the total number of students benefited from Phase I(November 2015 – November 2016) were 1,48,665 and 850+ boxes were placed in all over India.

Headquarters: Manav Utthan Sewa Samiti,
​​2/12, East Punjabi Bagh,
​​New Delhi, 110026

Checkout our Video: https://youtu.be/v3zszVM4POk


Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/missioneducationindia/


News Editor: Himanshi Sharma

News Publisher: Vipin Nirwal

Mission Education
***@gmail.com
Page Updated Last on: May 19, 2017
