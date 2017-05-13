 
Industry News





"live At Seaglass" Returns In June 2017

Free Concert Music Festival in SeaGlass Carousel at The Battery
 
 
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - May 19, 2017 - PRLog -- SeaGlass Carousel at The Battery is excited to announce a free outdoor music festival on Friday, June 23rd and Saturday, June 24th.  Created by NY Carousel Entertainment, the operators of SeaGlass, and curated by bassist/composer Michael Bates & drummer/composer Rob Garcia, Live at SeaGlass brings together great bands, original music, the magical SeaGlass Carousel all at The Battery, the exquisite park overlooking the New York harbor. Performer/Magician, Todd Robins will be emceeing the festival and SeaGlass Carousel riders will have the unique experience of riding SeaGlass to beautiful live music.

Friday, June 23rd from 6-10pm features the best of the swing and blues dance community.  Expect mobs of swing dancers and high energy music from three of the most active and in-demand groups in New York City.  Setting the scene will be the SeaGlass Carousel, a magnificent spiraling pavilion of glass and steel by the New York City harbor front.

Saturday, June 24th is a music marathon from 3-10pm.  The event starts with features talented youth on starting with the Brooklyn Youth Music Project's 30 piece symphonic orchestra, two youth jazz bands led by drummer extraordinaire, Owen Howard, and a teen rock band.

At 5pm, it's a world of varied and thrilling music.  Four highly acclaimed bands perform classic Cuban, bluesy/folky Americana, Mexican brass band music, and modern soul.

A free event created for all ages. Food and snacks are available on site.  Bring the family and friends!

FULL LINEUP:

Friday, June 23, 2017, 6-10pm: A night of swing and blues

6:00 pm - KING SOLOMON HICKS   http://kingsolomonhicks.com/  Solomon Hicks has been called 'Lil' B.B. King, East Montgomery, and King Solomon by his fans from NYC, nationally and now internationally. He is the real deal…the next best thing out of New York City.

7:20pm - THE GRAND ST STOMPERS featuring TAMAR KORN    http://grandststompers.com/shows.html Led by trumpeter Gordon Au, The Grand St. Stompers are a New York-based New Orleans-style hot jazz band, reviving and refreshing the music of the 1920s onward for today's listeners, swing dancers, and music fans.

8:40pm - SVETLANA and the DELANCEY FIVE     http://svetlanajazz.com/  Led by the "outstanding vocalist and songwriter" (Wall Street Journal), Svetlana & The Delancey Five transport the audience with a carnival of sound, seamlessly moving from lush ballads to a rowdy exuberant, foot-stomping party fit for the 21st Century!

Saturday, June 24, 2017, 3:00-4:30pm: Music by young people - Brooklyn Youth Music Project: Full orchestra and two jazz ensembles, plus youth rock band    http://www.bymp.org/

Saturday, June 24, 2017, 5:00-10pm: Four critically acclaimed bands

5:00pm – YERASON     http://yerason.com/  YeraSon, lead by GRAMMY WINNING Violinist Yrving Yeras, is a New York based Cuban Orquesta Charanga with a multinational flair. YeraSon Orquesta Charanga electrifies with old-school Cuban music with a distinctly modern New York twist.

6:15pm - MAMIE MINCH & TAMAR KORN https://www.facebook.com/mamieminchmusic/ https://tamarkornvoice.wordpress.com/ Mamie Minch is one of the youngest old-school blues guitarists and singers you've heard. She sings and plays songs of her own devising that sound like they've been stored in her old National guitar for decades

7:30pm - BANDA DE LOS MUERTOS   http://www.oscarnoriega.com/banda-de-los-muertos/  A Mexican Brass Band from Brooklyn led by Oscar Noriega and Jacob Garchik. This band attracts audiences made up of brass aficionados and Mexican immigrants – as well as kudos from the mother of all Mexican Brass Bands: Banda el Recodo.

8:45pm - SOUL UNDERSTATED    http://soulunderstated.com/  Led by singer/songwriter Mavis 'SWAN' Poole and the powerful yet melodic drummer Jeremy 'BEAN' Clemons, Soul Understated is one of the rarest discoveries in music since Motown.

Live at SeaGlass Music Festival is an inviting atmosphere for parents, kids and young adults to not only come ride the SeaGlass Carousel, enjoy The Battery Woodlands and listen to phenomenal music.

Ami Abramson, Managing Director and CFO of NY Carousel Entertainment says, "Talented bands playing free live music at the magical SeaGlass Carousel is summer fun in NYC at its best! We hope that this year's Music Festival format will captivate audiences once more and we can continue this venture in years to come."

Rob Garcia, co-curator of Live at SeaGlass, says "This weekend festival has so much to offer: free live music performed by some of the greatest musicians in New York City, dancing under the stars, riding this enchanting new-fangled carousel called SeaGlass and relaxing in a one of a kind, gorgeous park, The Battery, with amazing views of the New York harbor."

The magnificent fish figures – as large as 9 ½ feet wide and 13 ½ feet tall – were designed by the internationally acclaimed George Tsypin Opera Factory.

About NY Carousel: NY Carousel is a private company that operates SeaGlass Carousel at The Battery.  It consists of staff with decades of amusement park experience and a passion for providing great experiences for the families of New York City.  Find out more at www.NYCarousel.com

About Robert Garcia: About Robert Garcia: "A prime mover in the current Brooklyn jazz scene" (Time Out-New York) and "one of New York's great jazz drummers and composers." (Capital New York), Rob Garcia continues to be a strong presence in the New York and international jazz scene. Rob has released 6 critically acclaimed albums as a bandleader

About Michael Bates: Michael Bates "serves up melodic modernism and contrapuntal elegance" ("Time Out, New York") and is a compelling example of what it means to be a musician in the new millennium.  He is a singular double bassist, visionary composer, active bandleader, curator and educator who thrives in many musical worlds
