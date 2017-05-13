News By Tag
"live At Seaglass" Returns In June 2017
Free Concert Music Festival in SeaGlass Carousel at The Battery
Friday, June 23rd from 6-10pm features the best of the swing and blues dance community. Expect mobs of swing dancers and high energy music from three of the most active and in-demand groups in New York City. Setting the scene will be the SeaGlass Carousel, a magnificent spiraling pavilion of glass and steel by the New York City harbor front.
Saturday, June 24th is a music marathon from 3-10pm. The event starts with features talented youth on starting with the Brooklyn Youth Music Project's 30 piece symphonic orchestra, two youth jazz bands led by drummer extraordinaire, Owen Howard, and a teen rock band.
At 5pm, it's a world of varied and thrilling music. Four highly acclaimed bands perform classic Cuban, bluesy/folky Americana, Mexican brass band music, and modern soul.
A free event created for all ages. Food and snacks are available on site. Bring the family and friends!
FULL LINEUP:
Friday, June 23, 2017, 6-10pm: A night of swing and blues
6:00 pm - KING SOLOMON HICKS http://kingsolomonhicks.com/
7:20pm - THE GRAND ST STOMPERS featuring TAMAR KORN http://grandststompers.com/
8:40pm - SVETLANA and the DELANCEY FIVE http://svetlanajazz.com/
Saturday, June 24, 2017, 3:00-4:30pm: Music by young people - Brooklyn Youth Music Project: Full orchestra and two jazz ensembles, plus youth rock band http://www.bymp.org/
Saturday, June 24, 2017, 5:00-10pm: Four critically acclaimed bands
5:00pm – YERASON http://yerason.com/
6:15pm - MAMIE MINCH & TAMAR KORN https://www.facebook.com/
7:30pm - BANDA DE LOS MUERTOS http://www.oscarnoriega.com/
8:45pm - SOUL UNDERSTATED http://soulunderstated.com/
Live at SeaGlass Music Festival is an inviting atmosphere for parents, kids and young adults to not only come ride the SeaGlass Carousel, enjoy The Battery Woodlands and listen to phenomenal music.
Ami Abramson, Managing Director and CFO of NY Carousel Entertainment says, "Talented bands playing free live music at the magical SeaGlass Carousel is summer fun in NYC at its best! We hope that this year's Music Festival format will captivate audiences once more and we can continue this venture in years to come."
Rob Garcia, co-curator of Live at SeaGlass, says "This weekend festival has so much to offer: free live music performed by some of the greatest musicians in New York City, dancing under the stars, riding this enchanting new-fangled carousel called SeaGlass and relaxing in a one of a kind, gorgeous park, The Battery, with amazing views of the New York harbor."
The magnificent fish figures – as large as 9 ½ feet wide and 13 ½ feet tall – were designed by the internationally acclaimed George Tsypin Opera Factory.
About NY Carousel: NY Carousel is a private company that operates SeaGlass Carousel at The Battery. It consists of staff with decades of amusement park experience and a passion for providing great experiences for the families of New York City. Find out more at www.NYCarousel.com
About Robert Garcia: About Robert Garcia: "A prime mover in the current Brooklyn jazz scene" (Time Out-New York) and "one of New York's great jazz drummers and composers." (Capital New York), Rob Garcia continues to be a strong presence in the New York and international jazz scene. Rob has released 6 critically acclaimed albums as a bandleader
About Michael Bates: Michael Bates "serves up melodic modernism and contrapuntal elegance" ("Time Out, New York") and is a compelling example of what it means to be a musician in the new millennium. He is a singular double bassist, visionary composer, active bandleader, curator and educator who thrives in many musical worlds
