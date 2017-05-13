News By Tag
WaterSignal Promotes Aaron Beasley to Vice President of Sales
WaterSignal, a green technology company focused on water conservation, is pleased to announce the promotion of Aaron Beasley to Vice President of Sales.
"We are thrilled to see him fill this important role, and we look forward to a bright future with Aaron heading up sales," said David Taylor, Senior Vice President, WaterSignal.
Beasley joined the company in November of 2015 as a National Sales Executive and quickly advanced to the role of Assistant Sales Director. Boasting over 8 years of sales management experience, Beasley was a natural fit for the current promotion. Prior to his position with WaterSignal, Beasley served as the sales manager for a highly competitive company in the car industry. Beasley attended The Citadel on a baseball scholarship, and holds a Bachelor's degree from Columbus State University.
About WaterSignal (https://www.watersignal.com/
WaterSignal is a recognized innovator in water conservation due to its real time water monitoring and leak detection system. Leveraging over two decades of engineering expertise, WaterSignal monitors domestic meters, irrigation systems, and cooling towers for residential, commercial, multifamily, senior living, medical, schools and colleges. WaterSignal's intelligent, non-invasive device accurately measures water usage and reports the data in real time to a secure dashboard. While dramatically reducing water costs and footprint, WaterSignal saves valuable time and provides unique insight on our most precious resource, water.
For more information, visit https://watersignal.com, call 844.232.6100 or email save@watersignal.com.
