Lisa Hardy Affiliates with RE/MAX DFW Associates
She brings 15 years of investment experience as well as experience in home remodeling/repairs. Prior to joining RE/MAX DFW Associates, Mrs. Hardy worked as an office manager for her husband's chiropractic clinic. There she utilized her organizational and management expertise to develop marketing strategies and office protocols as well as effectively using her communication skills to establish and maintain rapport with clients.
Steve Allcorn, Manager of the Dallas office, spoke of Mrs. Hardy's joining, "Mrs. Hardy makes an excellent asset to the office and to DeLisa Rose. They make a great team and I'm certain their business will soon grow here at RMDFW."
Mrs. Hardy grew up in Indiana, Georgia and Germany. She moved to Dallas, TX 23 years ago and is married to Dr. Gerald Hardy and has three teen boys, Tre', Camden and Devin. She's an avid sports fan and enjoys watching her boys play football and basketball. When time permits, Mrs. Hardy also takes pleasure in traveling, cooking and bowling. She is a member of St. Francis of Assisi in Frisco, TX.
RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas. The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend. The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016. RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 110,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/
Lisa Hardy can be contacted at the Dallas office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 214.293.6995 or via email at Lisa.Hardy@rmdfw.com. She can assist with any listing in the North Texas Regional MLS System, as well as any of the firm's active listings, which can be viewed at www.YourHomeTownPro.com.
Cyndi Cook
***@rmdfw.com
