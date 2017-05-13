Electrician's Assistant Switches Career to 3D After graduating from high school, Cody Rutherford entered the work force to later realize he left his passion within the walls of his high school drafting class. The drive to make the dream of 3D a reality led him to seeking out a career of fulfillment. Cody Rutherford SAN FRANCISCO - May 19, 2017 - PRLog -- When he was in high school, Cody explored drafting. His instructor taught him the ins and outs of the trade. This is where he discovered 3D, construction, and AutoCAD.



Finding a career that feels fulfilling can be a challenging road as Cody discovered. Prior to seeking 3D training, he worked in jobs ranging from restaurants to an electrician's assistant over the course of five years. After three years as an electrician's assistant, he sought out a career in 3D. "I never did get those fulfilling feelings of success with those jobs. That all changed after I found 3DTi!"



The task of finding training to pursue his interests brought him to the "possibilities of a rewarding career" with the training offered through 3DTi. The skills Cody learned in 3D software are not limited to the skills he took away from the program.



"I also learned about submitting projects in a timely manner, discipline, presentations, topography, renders, MEP, thorough design studies, point clouds, collaboration, and the list goes on."



Since graduation, Cody was hired as a



The combination of 3DTi's training program and AutoDesk's Revit capabilities enable Cody to take a vision and create a working visual that he can share with clients. Also, he can be hands on in assisting construction workers with a visual representation of the tasks they will be implementing.



His advice to those seeking to learn 3D is straightforward. "3DTi has the tools, people, and sources to get you there. I learned more in a few short months than I would anywhere else. They go the extra mile when teaching their students."



Ben Katt of 3DTi said, "We are proud of Cody's success in bringing his dream of 3D into reality. He is an inspiration for anyone with a passion to realize a fulfilling career in 3D. We are here to support Cody by providing the tools and resources he needs for continued success."



For more information visit



