What's Your Company's "Free Breakfast"?
Happy, satisfied workers are naturally more productive and loyal to their company.
"Happy, satisfied workers are naturally more productive and loyal to their company," explains Nelson. "If you ask a Pivotal employee why they like their job, odds are, the daily free breakfast will be near the top of the list."
Not every business, of course, can afford offering up an impressive array of breakfast items every day. However, every business, says Nelson, can still do little things to boost that collaboration and productive spirit and show employees they are appreciated. Here are some of her cost-free suggestions.
Be a Good Listener. The best managers are terrific listeners. Try what research (http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/
Lead with Authority And Compassion: Follow Steve Roesler's wise advice (http://www.allthingsworkplace.com/
Appreciate The Little Things: "Failure to appreciate employees is what drives workers screaming from a company," notes Nelson She says appreciating employees goes way beyond bonuses and awards (or free breakfasts).
"One of the easiest ways to show employees you value them (which is what appreciation is all about), is to ask them for their thoughts and comments," Nelson suggests. "Ask them for their recommendations, how they would solve a problem, their concerns they may have about a project. Really listen to their answers. Not only will you have a happy employee who feels respected, but more often than not, employee input when genuinely encouraged by management can significantly benefit the company."
