News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Popular Garner Veterinary Practice Expands Boarding and Play Space
"We have a great area for boarding, an indoor playground and pool area, outdoor play areas and a terrific location," said veterinary practice owner Dr. John Strasser. "And now we have even more exam rooms!"
As a long-term Bobbitt client, Dr. Strasser hired the design-build firm to construct several of his previous offices in the Triangle. In fact, Bobbitt built the original Carolina Ranch Animal Hospital and Resort facility in 2012 and completed an 11,601-square-
Due to increased demand for pet care, Carolina Ranch needed more rooms for patient care and space for additional employees. During this most recent fit-up, Bobbitt enclosed the existing porch to create four new exam rooms. The interior space was redesigned to add more offices and ultimately improve operations for staff and patients.
Bobbitt coordinated the with the Carolina Ranch team to develop a plan so veterinarians could continue to serve clients and not close during the renovation. The impact on day-to-day operations was minimal.
About Carolina Ranch Animal Hospital and Resort
Carolina Ranch Animal Hospital and Resort is a full-service veterinary hospital and boarding facility with complete amenities and compassionate care for pets. The Ranch provides the Triangle area with a one-stop shop for veterinary care, boarding accommodations, pet exercise and play, and dog training. Carolina Ranch Animal Hospital and Resort is open seven days a week. www.carolinaranchpets.com
About Bobbitt Design Build
Having just celebrated 70 years in business, Bobbitt Design Build is the Carolinas' leading design build contractor (http://www.bobbitt.com/
Contact
Group3 Communications
***@group3online.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse