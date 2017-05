Popular Garner Veterinary Practice Expands Boarding and Play Space

Contact

Group3 Communications

***@group3online.com Group3 Communications

End

-- Bobbitt Design Build completed 2,000 square feet of renovations for Carolina Ranch Animal Hospital and Resort located at 6129 N.C. Highway 42 West in a growing area of Johnston County."We have a great area for boarding, an indoor playground and pool area, outdoor play areas and a terrific location," said veterinary practice owner Dr. John Strasser. "And now we have even more exam rooms!"As a long-term Bobbitt client, Dr. Strasser hired the design-build firm to construct several of his previous offices in the Triangle. In fact, Bobbitt built the original Carolina Ranch Animal Hospital and Resort facility in 2012 and completed an 11,601-square-foot expansion in 2015.Due to increased demand for pet care, Carolina Ranch needed more rooms for patient care and space for additional employees. During this most recent fit-up, Bobbitt enclosed the existing porch to create four new exam rooms. The interior space was redesigned to add more offices and ultimately improve operations for staff and patients.Bobbitt coordinated the with the Carolina Ranch team to develop a plan so veterinarians could continue to serve clients and not close during the renovation. The impact on day-to-day operations was minimal.Carolina Ranch Animal Hospital and Resort is a full-service veterinary hospital and boarding facility with complete amenities and compassionate care for pets. The Ranch provides the Triangle area with a one-stop shop for veterinary care, boarding accommodations, pet exercise and play, and dog training. Carolina Ranch Animal Hospital and Resort is open seven days a week. www.carolinaranchpets.com Having just celebrated 70 years in business, Bobbitt Design Build is the Carolinas' leading design build contractor ( http://www.bobbitt.com/ ) for commercial construction, which provides control of site and architectural design, engineering, permitting and construction services under one roof. The employee-owned company has built more than 3,500 commercial buildings throughout the Carolinas. www.bobbitt.com / Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/BobbittDesignBuild)/ Twitter (https://twitter.com/BobbittDB) / YouTube (http://www.youtube.com/user/bobbittdesignbuild)