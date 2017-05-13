 
News By Tag
* 1965-1966 Crossmember Bar
* Mustang Crossmember Bar
* Cal Pony Cars
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Riverside
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
19181716151413

1965-1966 Mustang Crossmember Bar with Parking Brake for Tremec, TKO, AOD Transmission Conversion

 
 
1964-1966 AOD:Tremec Transmission Crossmember Bar
1964-1966 AOD:Tremec Transmission Crossmember Bar
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
1965-1966 Crossmember Bar
Mustang Crossmember Bar
Cal Pony Cars

Industry:
Automotive

Location:
Riverside - California - US

Subject:
Products

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - May 19, 2017 - PRLog -- TRA-656-639

This part is powder coated with black exterior in which it provides long lasting finish. It is also TIG welded construction for maximum strength. This crossmember bar doubles as a sub-frame stiffner for better handling. Made from .090 wall tublular steel to provide maximum strength for performance driving.

Special Note:

This Crossmember bar will fit Tremec and AOD Transmissions.

Some alteration of the floor may be required with this conversion, due to slight variations in each vehicle.

The holes on the crossmember may need to be elongated to fit, since the frames on these cars are over 25 years old and tend to tweak.

California Pony Cars recommends using a 1985-1993 T-5 or a 1985-1993 World Class Borg Warner T-5 Transmission.

On 1994-up Transmissions the input shafts are too long and will not work with our conversion kits.

Proudly Manufactured in the USA by CPC.

MSRP: $169.95

About California Pony Cars:

CALIFORNIA PONY CARS (CPC) was established in 1982 as an American Made Manufacturer of die cast, plastic, fiberglass, and metal stamping products for the Mustang reproduction parts industry. Every product we manufacture must pass our own strict, rigid standards. In most cases our "Custom" quality surpasses the "production"quality of the original mass produced OEM part. When you buy California Pony Parts products, you can be sure you are receiving the highest quality products and that you are dealing with a company whose reputation for dependability, fairness and customer satisfaction has helped California Pony Cars to become a leader in the industry. We are very proud of our company's reputation for quality and customer service. For more information about California Pony Cars, check out the company's website at http://calponycars.com.

View online: http://calponycars.com/transmission/769-tra-656-639.html

Contact
California Pony Cars
***@calponycars.com
End
Source:
Email:***@calponycars.com
Posted By:***@calponycars.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
California Pony Cars PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share