New Single from Cyndi Cresswell Cook's Upcoming Fourth Album Prepares to Hit the Streets
"It's time for another spiritual song treat to be released from Cyndi's upcoming album. Lady Fuchsia, the first single from her soon to be released fourth album "Fuchsia" will mystify her fans".
To those who are skeptical about psychics, and their ability to predict the future, but may be somewhat open to the possibilities, Cyndi will leave no doubt in your mind, as she eloquently sings about Lady Fuchsia on this record. Listen closely, and expand your mind and you may just become a believer. In no uncertain terms, Cresswell Cook's interaction with the forthright, unrepentant psychic left her with nothing less than a reflective notion of total belief.
The story begins at a dance studio which also housed the establishment and sanctuary of Psychic Lady Fuchsia. While taking dance lessons at the studio, Cyndi met and became friendly with the psychic. Although a non-believer at the time, Cyndi decided to give it a shot and procure a reading from the self-proclaimed clairvoyant. At first, everything sounded conceivable until her final prediction - which seemed treacherous and implausible.
Lady Fuchsia's prediction was a dark and perilous one regarding Cyndi's cousin. She said he was in imminent danger. According to the psychic, he was about to sample a very precarious brew called Ayahuasca, made out of Banisteriopsis caapi, which is a long stem wooded vine from South America used in Eastern Religious rituals. The plant roots have been known to cause hallucinations and can be extremely dangerous and possibly deadly. According to the psychic, in Cyndi's case, the brew would be potentially fatal to her cousin, if he were to go through with this.
Horrified, Cyndi realized this prophecy was coming to fruition right before her very eyes. Three weeks later, she received a phone call from her cousin. He announced that he was about to experiment with the Eastern drug Ayahuasca. Aghast, that Lady Fuchsia's ominous forecast was actually about to happen, Cyndi explained the psychic's morbid revelation, as she pleaded with him not to do it. Fortunately, her impassioned plea convinced him to shy away from the lurid idea. The next time she saw Lady Fuchsia and told her about this, the allayed visionary elucidated that by her actions, convincing her cousin to stay away from the drug, she changed the universe; an audacious and bold lesson for current skeptics and nonbelievers in the psychic realm. Maybe it's time to give it a second look.
The experience was so stirring for Cresswell Cook that it inspired her to write and record this classic masterpiece;
Cyndi Cresswell Cook is an amazing talent. Her work rises to a higher level with each new album. Stay tuned for the release of the full length album Fuchsia. An announcement on the album release and subsequent singles from the album is forthcoming. The single, Lady Fuchsia is available for digital download at iTunes, Amazon and CDbaby. Follow Cyndi Cresswell Cook at her official website www.cyndicc.com.
Lady Fuchsia by Cyndi Cresswell Cook is available at the following online music distribution portal:
https://itun.es/
The video for Lady Fuchsia can be viewed at:
https://www.youtube.com/
Media Inquiries:
pr.cyndicresswellcook@
PH: 888.242.9331 X105
