News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Realtor Barbara Maughan Voted as New Board Member
John R Wood Sanibel IslandRealtor Barbara Maughan Voted as New Board Member to the Sanibel Community Association
About Realtor, Barbara Maughan
Barbara has strong roots in Southwest Florida and Sanibel Island; her family first came to Sanibel in the 1960s. After leaving college, she accepted a management position with an international retailer and moved to her husband's hometown of Dublin, Ireland for three years. Missing the sun and warmer climate of Florida, Barbara and her husband made the permanent move home to Southwest Florida in 1998. She currently lives on Sanibel Island with her husband and son.
Barbara is a University of Idaho alumnus and has spent the past 15 years of her career holding various corporate senior management positions with high-end international retailers, most recently, Donna Karan and Chico's.
Barbara's extensive sales, business management, and customer service background directly contribute to her success as a real estate professional. She is result oriented and dedicated to providing amazing service to her customers in the Sanibel real estate market.
In her free time she enjoys boating and paddle boarding with her family and spending as much time as possible on the water.
About the Sanibel Community Association (http://sanibelcommunityhouse.net/
Established in 1927 as a local gathering place for all residents and visitors, The Community House was the birthplace for many civic groups and the incorporation of Sanibel as a city.
The Sanibel Community Association (SCA) operates "The Community House." Read more about the SCA. (http://sanibelcommunityhouse.net/
The Community House is considered to be "The Heart of the Island", with it's rich history as serving islanders as both a gathering place for island activities as well as a rental space for private events.
Built in 1927, The land upon which the SCA sits was donated by one of Sanibel's original residents, Cordie Nutt. Keeping The Community House in service to the community is a Sacred Trust carried on by the board of directors.
The Community House is considered to be the birth place of most island organizations and clubs, providing meeting space as well as a space for Fund raisers. Most of these clubs and non profit organizations exist today and still consider The Community House to be their "Home".
History is rich within the walls of The Community House. The Historic "North Room" has been open to the public since 1927.
• The Community House serves as the historical heart of the island. Within the walls, any public, private, individual or group is welcome.
• Whether it's a public, private, or civic event/meeting/
• A vibrant, growing and expanding center hub of the island.
• In order to meet the continued needs of our community, updating to our house is needed.
• Plans are underway to not only bring The Community House up to current building codes, but we are currently exploring all opportunities to become an eco-friendly home.
• Plans will expand and update the much-used kitchen with high efficiency appliances, along with environmentally friendly bathrooms, a new roof, electric and plumbing upgrades, all the while keeping our commitment to honoring our rich history by preserving our historic rooms.
Looking to live where you love? Search All Sanibel & Captiva Island Real Estate Here (http://homes.sanibelrealestatemarket.com/
Contact
Rebecca Look, John R. Wood Island Real Estate
***@sanibelmarketplace.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse