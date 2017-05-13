News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Judi Mark To Perform I Feel A Song Coming On
Celebrating Standards Old and New at Don't Tell Mama! New York
I Feel a Song ComingOn is a nostalgia-filled hour showcasing the best of the Golden Age of stage and cinema. The show spotlights Mark as an entertainer, with song, dance, and breezy monologues and stories creating a charming evening of solid entertainment. Tunes such as "Welcome to My World," "Broadway Baby" and "Too Marvelous for Words," plus medleys of classic Duke Ellington numbers and a tribute to Carmen Miranda, populate this delightfully engaging show. "Each of the songs have their own set-up," Mark says. "Each recalls the stories of life and show business, and the universal topics that audiences everywhere can relate to."
Mark's preview of I Feel a Song Coming On at the Black Box proved a perfect venue for the show with the intimacy of the space engaging audiences on a very personal level – it's a connection Mark seeks to replicate at Don't Tell Mama! this month.
Cabaret Hotline characterized I Feel a Song Coming On as a "... a truly exciting and entertaining show!" and Black Box owner Randy Singer effused that "Judi Mark brings class to the Boca Black Box."
Appearing with Mark is pianist Phil Hinton, Mark's long-time Music Director and a driving force behind Mark's evolution as a cabaret performer and entertainer.
I Feel a Song Coming On plays at Don't Tell Mama!, 343 West 46th Street, New York, NY on Wednesday, May 24th and Thursday, May 25th at 8 PM. There is a $20 cover charge ($15 for MAC Members) and a two-drink minimum. Cash only. For show reservations, call 212.757.0788 or visit http://www.judimark.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse