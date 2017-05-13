 
News By Tag
* Cabaret
* Entertainment
* Music
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Manhattan
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
19181716151413

Judi Mark To Perform I Feel A Song Coming On

Celebrating Standards Old and New at Don't Tell Mama! New York
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Cabaret
Entertainment
Music

Industry:
Arts

Location:
Manhattan - New York - US

MANHATTAN, N.Y. - May 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Fresh from a smashing sold-out debut at the Boca Black Box, Boca Raton, Florida, dancer-singer-entertainer Judi Mark is pleased to bring her new show, I Feel a Song Coming On to Don't Tell Mama! in the Big Apple. This latest one-woman crowd-pleaser is an intimate tribute to Old Broadway and Hollywood, chock-full of classic songs, shimmering dance, and narrative witty, wise and fun.

I Feel a Song ComingOn is a nostalgia-filled hour showcasing the best of the Golden Age of stage and cinema. The show spotlights Mark as an entertainer, with song, dance, and breezy monologues and stories creating a charming evening of solid entertainment. Tunes such as "Welcome to My World," "Broadway Baby" and "Too Marvelous for Words," plus medleys of classic Duke Ellington numbers and a tribute to Carmen Miranda, populate this delightfully engaging show. "Each of the songs have their own set-up," Mark says. "Each recalls the stories of life and show business, and the universal topics that audiences everywhere can relate to."

Mark's preview of I Feel a Song Coming On at the Black Box proved a perfect venue for the show with the intimacy of the space engaging audiences on a very personal level – it's a connection Mark seeks to replicate at Don't Tell Mama! this month.

Cabaret Hotline characterized I Feel a Song Coming On as a "... a truly exciting and entertaining show!" and Black Box owner Randy Singer effused that "Judi Mark brings class to the Boca Black Box."

Appearing with Mark is pianist Phil Hinton, Mark's long-time Music Director and a driving force behind Mark's evolution as a cabaret performer and entertainer.

I Feel a Song Coming On plays at Don't Tell Mama!, 343 West 46th Street, New York, NY on Wednesday, May 24th and Thursday, May 25th at 8 PM. There is a $20 cover charge ($15 for MAC Members) and a two-drink minimum. Cash only. For show reservations, call 212.757.0788 or visit http://www.judimark.com
End
Source:
Email:***@mjlester.com Email Verified
Phone:347 343 3529
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share