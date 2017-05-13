 
News By Tag
* Re Max
* Residential Real Estate
* Flower Mound
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Flower Mound
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
19181716151413

RE/MAX DFW Associates Welcomes Phil Simmons

 
 
RE/MAX DFW Associates Welcomes Phil Simmons
RE/MAX DFW Associates Welcomes Phil Simmons
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Re Max
* Residential Real Estate
* Flower Mound

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Flower Mound - Texas - US

FLOWER MOUND, Texas - May 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Phil Simmons joins RE/MAX DFW Associates in the Flower Mound office where he will be a buyer's agent for his father Bill Simmons. Mr. Simmons brings 8 years of property management experience where he excelled to become the top grossing leasing specialist in his company.Mr. Simmons is ready to take his career to the next level. "I have always been interested in the real estate industry and I'm excited to build it with RE/MAX DFW Associates," said Mr. Simmons. "I chose RMDFW to start my new career because of their reputation, interest in the superior training and comfortable environment"

Manager of the Flower Mound office, Steve Allcorn, spoke of Phil's joining, "Mr. Simmons is very talented and is a great people person. He and his father are going to make an exceptional team and I look forward to seeing their business flourish."

Originally from Corpus Christi, TX Mr. Simmons moved to the DFW metroplex 18 years ago and is married to Cathy with two sons, Ryan and Grant. When time permits, he enjoys watching sports, working out and cooking.

RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas.    The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend.  The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016.   RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 110,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/RMDFW or on YouTube, youtube.com/rmdfw.

Phil Simmons can be contacted at the Flower Mound office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 972.355.3524 or via email at Phil.Simmons@rmdfw.com. He can assist with any listing in the North Texas Regional MLS System, as well as any of the firm's active listings, which can be viewed at www.YourHomeTownPro.com.

Contact
Cyndi Cook
***@rmdfw.com
End
Source:
Email:***@rmdfw.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
RE/MAX DFW Associates News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share