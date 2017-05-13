News By Tag
RE/MAX DFW Associates Welcomes Phil Simmons
Manager of the Flower Mound office, Steve Allcorn, spoke of Phil's joining, "Mr. Simmons is very talented and is a great people person. He and his father are going to make an exceptional team and I look forward to seeing their business flourish."
Originally from Corpus Christi, TX Mr. Simmons moved to the DFW metroplex 18 years ago and is married to Cathy with two sons, Ryan and Grant. When time permits, he enjoys watching sports, working out and cooking.
RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas. The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend. The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016. RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 110,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/
Phil Simmons can be contacted at the Flower Mound office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 972.355.3524 or via email at Phil.Simmons@
Cyndi Cook
***@rmdfw.com
