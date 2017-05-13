News By Tag
Innovate Tax receives top awards
Originally set up as eBiz Answers by CEO Andrew Bohnet in 2012 to provide the most complete end-to-end indirect tax solution, in 2016 the company changed its name to Innovate Tax to better reflect the direction the business was taking as a pure Tax Automation Specialist.
'It is a huge achievement for Innovate Tax to receive this important award once again,' comments Bohnet. 'We invest heavily in tax innovation because we are changing the way tax automation is deployed which in turn will impact how tax is processed.'
Recognising excellence in tax practice is the main driver behind these prestigious Awards. Innovate Tax has developed several tools including eBTax Rapid Install™, an automated tax solution deployment system; and the Tax Compliance Manager that checks transactions in real time for tax related issues – all designed to provide a route to achieving '100% indirect tax compliance.'
"As more and more tax authorities worldwide adopt technology in a bid to counter tax fraud and improve the entire tax submission process, the disruptive effect that errors and inefficiencies bring to companies in their efforts to meet governance requirements will ultimately force a change in the way tax is processed", says Bohnet. "Being acknowledged by our peers for what we are achieving is very important to us and we hope to make it three years in a row in 2018 with our latest innovation currently under development."
www.innovatetax.com
