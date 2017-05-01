 
Industry News





String Quartet: A Well Curated Collection of Virginia Woolf's Modernist Short Stories Just Published

Just Published: New Collector's Edition of Virginia Woolf's Early Short Stories
 
 
BOSTON - May 19, 2017 - PRLog -- String Quartet is a well curated collection of modernist short stories and flash fictions from an author who felt that "the only thing in this world is music - music and books and one or two pictures", and who, in her earliest years, humorously toyed with the idea of founding a colony "where there shall be no marrying - unless you happen to fall in love with a symphony of Beethoven".

The stories in this collection include: The String Quartet, An Unwritten Novel, The Mark on the Wall, A Haunted House, Blue & Green, Monday or Tuesday, A Society, Kew Gardens, and Solid Objects.

The stories are experimental in nature and are quite straightforward examples of the fashionable Modernist stream of consciousness technique which Virginia Woolf was perfecting at that time.

Virginia Woolf is considered one of the foremost modernists of the twentieth century. During the interwar period, Woolf was a significant figure in London literary society and a central figure in the influential Bloomsbury Group of intellectuals.

You can get your own copy at:

http://www.amazon.com/dp/1943341028

Virginia Woolf' best-known works include the novels Mrs Dalloway, To the Lighthouse and Orlando, and the book-length essay A Room of One's Own, with its dictum, "A woman must have money and a room of her own if she is to write fiction."

For more information and for review copies inquiries please visit:

http://www.bookpr.org/2017/05/string-quartet-virginia-woolf.html

