News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
String Quartet: A Well Curated Collection of Virginia Woolf's Modernist Short Stories Just Published
Just Published: New Collector's Edition of Virginia Woolf's Early Short Stories
The stories in this collection include: The String Quartet, An Unwritten Novel, The Mark on the Wall, A Haunted House, Blue & Green, Monday or Tuesday, A Society, Kew Gardens, and Solid Objects.
The stories are experimental in nature and are quite straightforward examples of the fashionable Modernist stream of consciousness technique which Virginia Woolf was perfecting at that time.
Virginia Woolf is considered one of the foremost modernists of the twentieth century. During the interwar period, Woolf was a significant figure in London literary society and a central figure in the influential Bloomsbury Group of intellectuals.
You can get your own copy at:
http://www.amazon.com/
Virginia Woolf' best-known works include the novels Mrs Dalloway, To the Lighthouse and Orlando, and the book-length essay A Room of One's Own, with its dictum, "A woman must have money and a room of her own if she is to write fiction."
For more information and for review copies inquiries please visit:
http://www.bookpr.org/
Contact
Book PR
***@bookpr.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse