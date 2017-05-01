String Quartet: A Well Curated Collection of Virginia Woolf's Modernist Short Stories Just Published

Just Published: New Collector's Edition of Virginia Woolf's Early Short Stories

--is a well curated collection of modernist short stories and flash fictions from an author who felt that "", and who, in her earliest years, humorously toyed with the idea of founding a colony "".The stories in this collection include: The String Quartet, An Unwritten Novel, The Mark on the Wall, A Haunted House, Blue & Green, Monday or Tuesday, A Society, Kew Gardens, and Solid Objects.The stories are experimental in nature and are quite straightforward examples of the fashionable Modernist stream of consciousness technique whichwas perfecting at that time.is considered one of the foremost modernists of the twentieth century. During the interwar period,was a significant figure in London literary society and a central figure in the influential Bloomsbury Group of intellectuals.You can get your own copy at:' best-known works include the novels Mrs Dalloway, To the Lighthouse and Orlando, and the book-length essay A Room of One's Own, with its dictum, "For more information and for review copies inquiries please visit:http://www.bookpr.org/2017/05/string-quartet-virginia-woolf.html