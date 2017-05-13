News By Tag
Xynomix Do the Double: Awarded Government Supplier Status
Accepted on to Digital Outcomes 2 and G-Cloud 9 Public Sector Frameworks
Xynomix, based in Nottingham, have been delivering managed solutions for Oracle Database, Oracle E-Business Suite and Microsoft SQL Server environments for over 15 years. During this time Xynomix have built a strong business unit dedicated to supporting public sector organisations, including the Ministry of Defence, local authorities, bluelight, NHS and education establishments.
Andrew Elcock, the Xynomix Managing Director, said: "I'm thrilled about the opportunities these awards signify for us, as a UK-based SME. It's encouraging to see that the Government is committed to enabling small businesses with the necessary expertise to compete successfully through simple, approved channels.
Through these frameworks, we can bring the Xynomix pedigree - based around agile, independent and practical solutions at sensible prices - to a wider national market. It's a positive step forward in our public sector strategy and the seal of approval for our public sector team.
Following the Government Spending Review in 2015, saving time and money has become a top priority for the Cabinet Office, which has been tasked with cutting its admin spend by 26% by 2020. Xynomix is a great choice for public sector organisations looking for all things Oracle Database, Oracle E-business Suite or Microsoft SQL Server."
The Crown Commercial Service (CCS) - who run the frameworks - is an executive agency sponsored by the Cabinet Office. Their aim is to bring together policy, advice and direct buying; providing commercial services to the Public Sector and saving money for the taxpayer. Both frameworks can be accessed via the Government's Digital Marketplace web portal.
G-Cloud provides Public Sector organisations with the ability to have access to over 13000 cloud/digital services via pre-approved suppliers that comply with government terms and conditions, and avoids the need for costly and protracted OJEU processes.
Many of the providers on G-Cloud are SMEs providing innovation and services directly to public sector, removing the 'margin on margin' of larger providers, but provide the security of being qualified by CCS thereby removing risk for the procuring officer.
