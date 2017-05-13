 
News By Tag
* Churchs Chicken
* Fried Chicken
* Goalz Restaurant Group
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Restaurants
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
19181716151413


Church's Chicken® Signs Largest-Ever Franchise Development Deal With Goalz Restaurant Group

Church's Chicken has announced its largest-ever multi-year development deal with Goalz Restaurant Group, LLC. Goalz has partnered with American Development Partners for development of the restaurants.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Churchs Chicken
Fried Chicken
Goalz Restaurant Group

Industry:
Restaurants

Location:
Atlanta - Georgia - US

ATLANTA - May 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Church's Chicken® announced today that it has entered into a multi-year, development deal with Goalz Restaurant Group, LLC to develop 20 Church's Chicken restaurants per year in six states. The agreement, which will affect expansion in Florida, Kentucky, Ohio, Colorado, North Carolina and South Carolina, is the largest ever with a single operator, and marks a historic achievement in Church's® quest to become the global franchisor of choice. Church's is world-renowned for their freshly-prepared original and spicy chicken and fresh-baked honey-butter biscuits made from scratch daily.

For the new development deal, Shawn Eby, President of Goalz Restaurant Group, partnered with American Development Partners (ADP) for development of the restaurants. ADP will invest capital to fund real estate acquisitions, construction, and design. ADP will be Goalz build-to-suit landlord. Eby has more than 30 years of quick-service restaurant operations experience and will oversee the operations of each restaurant as they are developed.

"I believe Church's Chicken's strong brand will back the success of these new restaurants," said Eby. "Due to Church's 65-year legacy, I am confident in making such a significant commitment. Their quality product, store design, operational model, and management team are the key reasons we are making this investment"

"The Goalz Restaurant Group has a proven history that fits perfectly with Church's domestic expansion strategy," said Tony Moralejo, Executive Vice President of International Business and Global Development at Church's Chicken. "This development deal will substantially grow the number of guests who can enjoy our signature quality food and great chicken experiences."

About Church's Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken® is one of the largest quick service restaurant chicken chains in the world. Church's® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, sandwiches, honey-butter biscuits made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's® (along with its sister brand Texas Chicken® outside the Americas) has more than 1,600 locations in 27 countries and international territories and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information, visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church's® on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken. www.churchs.com

About Goalz Restaurant Group

Goalz Restaurant Group was formed by four restaurant industry veterans, (Shawn Eby, Danny Robinson, David Clark and Wade Lancaster), who had a goal to start and develop their own company that would focus around helping others. Goalz Restaurant Group is currently scheduled to open 265 restaurants over the next few years across ten states, (NC, SC, GA, FL, LA, OH, CO, WY, KY, IL) and has additional plans to grow further. Currently the three brands that Goalz will franchise are Captain D's, Church's Chicken and Dog Haus.
End
Source:Church's Chicken
Email:***@inklinkmarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Churchs Chicken, Fried Chicken, Goalz Restaurant Group
Industry:Restaurants
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Ink Link Marketing PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share