Church's Chicken® Signs Largest-Ever Franchise Development Deal With Goalz Restaurant Group
Church's Chicken has announced its largest-ever multi-year development deal with Goalz Restaurant Group, LLC. Goalz has partnered with American Development Partners for development of the restaurants.
For the new development deal, Shawn Eby, President of Goalz Restaurant Group, partnered with American Development Partners (ADP) for development of the restaurants. ADP will invest capital to fund real estate acquisitions, construction, and design. ADP will be Goalz build-to-suit landlord. Eby has more than 30 years of quick-service restaurant operations experience and will oversee the operations of each restaurant as they are developed.
"The Goalz Restaurant Group has a proven history that fits perfectly with Church's domestic expansion strategy," said Tony Moralejo, Executive Vice President of International Business and Global Development at Church's Chicken. "This development deal will substantially grow the number of guests who can enjoy our signature quality food and great chicken experiences."
About Church's Chicken®
Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken® is one of the largest quick service restaurant chicken chains in the world. Church's® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, sandwiches, honey-butter biscuits made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's® (along with its sister brand Texas Chicken® outside the Americas) has more than 1,600 locations in 27 countries and international territories and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information, visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church's® on Facebook at www.facebook.com/
About Goalz Restaurant Group
Goalz Restaurant Group was formed by four restaurant industry veterans, (Shawn Eby, Danny Robinson, David Clark and Wade Lancaster), who had a goal to start and develop their own company that would focus around helping others. Goalz Restaurant Group is currently scheduled to open 265 restaurants over the next few years across ten states, (NC, SC, GA, FL, LA, OH, CO, WY, KY, IL) and has additional plans to grow further. Currently the three brands that Goalz will franchise are Captain D's, Church's Chicken and Dog Haus.
