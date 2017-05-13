News By Tag
Safe Space: A Survival Guide for Trump's America
Safe Space introduces President Donald Trump to the millennial generation — the lazy, narcissistic, and self-centered victims of the oppressive progressive agenda thriving within college campuses. The same millennials now have the numbers to control every aspect of the American workplace, marketplace, and voting booth. They refuse to be ignored when it comes to their future.
Growing up through the ashes of 9/11, Trump's tough talk on terrorism, coupled with his commitment to individualism over conformance, is reminiscent of growing up in a digital age laced with tragedy and allows millennials to find solace in the President's rhetoric.
The millennials hold the key to a strong resurgence of the conservative movement, and Safe Space provides a road map to empowerment for the nation's most values-driven and emotionally intelligent generation. Safe Spaceeliminates the progressive filter of the mainstream media and the liberal college culture and substantiates the connection between the Trump approach to governance and the inherent values of the millennial generation. This book provides the ultimate battle plan for millennials in their pursuit of lasting political influence as it creates awareness, enables understanding, and outlines essential keys to success for a generation hungry for responsibility.
John Tyler Koch is a native of Henderson, Texas, and graduate of Texas A&M University where he studied Agricultural Leadership and Animal Science. In 2008, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps where he served as an Adjutant and Company Executive Officer while simultaneously completing his Master's Degree in Managerial Economics from the University of Oklahoma. Upon his end of active service in 2012, Tyler gained insight into the world of lean manufacturing and global supply chain management, which provided him with additional tools for his agile human resources management style.
He has spoken across the country on a variety of HR topics, in particular the evolution of the millennial employee, and specializes in the development of leadership training curriculum and helping companies foster a culture of employee engagement. In the Spring of 2017, Tyler released his first book, Just Quit Already!,which focused on identifying and overcoming the elements ofa toxic workplace culture. The book quickly attained bestseller status and has further complemented his impact in the Human Resources profession.
Tyler's skills in Human Resources are rooted in a strong and comprehensive understanding for emotionally intelligent leadership, which he attributes to his time in the Texas FFA and his service in the United States Marine Corps. His leadership philosophy, which is the driving force behind Safe Space, is one that requires self-awareness and discovery before rising to a position of influence.
Tyler currently resides in Houston, Texas, along with his wife, Jaclyn, and their miniature beagle, Anthony Soprano. Represented by Linda Kasten, Loiacono Literary Agency www.loiaconoliteraryagency.com
Media Contact
Loiacono Literary Agency
9122302207
***@loiaconoliteraryagency.com
