May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
19181716151413

NGL receives Business Supporter Award from Operation Fresh Start

National Guardian Life Insurance Company (NGL) located in Madison, WI received the Business Supporter Award from Operation Fresh Start. NGL was given the award for its philanthropic support in the community.
 
 
NGL President & CEO Mark Solverud and Elizabeth Kirchstein accepted the award.
NGL President & CEO Mark Solverud and Elizabeth Kirchstein accepted the award.
 
MADISON, Wis. - May 19, 2017 - PRLog -- National Guardian Life Insurance Company (NGL) was honored to receive the Business Supporter Award presented by Operation Fresh Start (OFS). NGL accepted the award during the Fresh Start Awards Luncheon on May 12.

OFS is a nonprofit that provides and promotes employment training, mentoring and education opportunities to Dane County youth ages 16 to 24. Founded in 1970, OFS has offered its services to more than 8,000 youth and adults who were looking to better their lives. NGL has supported OFS programming for five years.

"We understand the value and the need to support an organization like Operation Fresh Start. It's a beneficial community resource that provides an opportunity for youth to learn not only job training, but leadership skills, education and a solid work ethic. For youth it's a fresh start down the path to become a productive member of society. It's an organization that truly makes a life changing impact on a person's life," said Mark Solverud, NGL President & CEO.

Solverud continued, "NGL is proud to be recognized for its support of OFS.  We want to share that recognition with the corporations and individuals who donate to OFS. In addition, we want to acknowledge and thank all of the employees, the Board, the officers, the volunteers and anyone connected to the organization."

About Operation Fresh Start

A nonprofit 501 (c)(3) organization, Operation Fresh Start has provided comprehensive employment and training services to over 8,000 youth and adults in Dane County, Wisconsin since 1970. For more information, visit www.operationfreshstart.org.

About NGL

Since 1910, National Guardian Life Insurance Company (https://www.nglic.com/home) (NGL), a mutual insurance company, has been located in Madison, Wis. Licensed to do business in 49 states and the District of Columbia, NGL markets preneed and individual life and annuities, as well as group markets products including specialty and student insurance. Additional information about NGL can be found at www.nglic.com; Facebook: Facebook.com/NGLIC and LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/national-guardian-life-insurance-company

National Guardian Life Insurance Company is not affiliated with The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America a/k/a The Guardian or Guardian Life.

Click to Share