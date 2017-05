New Business Book Summary Available for Work Rules!

Work Rules!

There are two ways to run a company: top-down, command and control--where leaders make and enforce the rules, or high-freedom and non-hierarchical--where employees are empowered to manage themselves. Either method can yield results in the short term, but as Google Inc. has proven, the organizations that truly thrive over the long term are those that believe in their people and allow them to excel. In Work Rules!, Google's senior vice president of People Operations, Laszlo Bock, details the people practices behind Google's success and explains how anyone who believes in the inherent goodness of others can create an empowered team.The author believes that:Everyone is a founder. Traditionally, founders are considered to be the individuals who start a business. However, in a broader sense, anyone who takes responsibility for perpetuating a company's culture can be considered a founder.Culture drives strategy. A strong company culture of empowered and fulfilled employees provides the foundation for effective strategic decisions.Hiring, not training, should be a company's largest people investment. While many companies hurry to fill vacant positions, then make large investments in training, it is much more effective to invest money up front in hiring and retaining the best of the best.Trust employees to do the right thing. People are innately good and want to do their best at work. Employees who feel respected and are empowered to do meaningful work will tend to make the right decisions.The best rewards come from within. While compensation is important, true joy comes from doing fulfilling work that makes a difference.