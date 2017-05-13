South Shore Line announces free shuttle service to the beach

End

-- – In partnership with the National Park Service and the Dunes Learning Center, the South Shore Line announced today that the free shuttle bus service to Miller beaches will resume Memorial Day weekend.Beginning Saturday, May 27, the Dune Buggy Beach Shuttle will resume service for the second consecutive year from the South Shore Line's Miller station. The Dune Buggy beach shuttle will be free of charge and will provide quick, easy access to Lake Street Beach, Marquette Park and Beach and the Douglas Center and will run a loop hitting each stop every 20-30 minutes, providing quick, easy access to the beach for South Shore Line riders."We are very excited to again be part of offering this free service to our riders," said John Parsons, Vice President of Planning &Marketingat South Shore Line. "Northwest Indiana has some amazing beaches, and this shuttle provides people from Chicago to South Bend a convenient way to enjoy an escape right in their own backyard."The shuttle service will run from 10am-6pm every Saturday and Sunday throughout the summer and on Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day, excluding July 8-9 during the Gary Air Show.For more information and train schedules, discounts and to plan a trip, please visit mysouthshoreline.com or download the SSL app (available for iPhone and Android).The South Shore Line is a commuter rail line operated by the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) between Millennium Station in downtown Chicago and the South Bend International Airport in South Bend, Indiana.Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore is one of 417 units of the National Park System ranging from Yellowstone to the Statue of Liberty. Located in Northwest Indiana, the park includes 15 miles of Lake Michigan shoreline and 15,000 acres of biodiverse beaches, woods, prairies, and marshes. Up to 2 million visitors come to the Indiana Dunes each year.