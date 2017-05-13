Country(s)
Squadeo launches Widevine everywhere on mobiles, tablets, PC, Mac
PARIS, France - May 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Squadeo, a leading provider of multimedia software for the OTT industry, announced today the availability of Widevine DRM across mobiles, tablets, PC and Mac, allowing video service providers to simplify deployments by relying on "one single protocol, one single DRM and one single player" across all platforms for any Android, iOS or web application.
This approach brings many benefits:
- Ensure same streaming experience and functionality across all connected screens;
- Reuse existing backend and legacy contents;
- Simplify video platform solutions deployment and maintenance;
- Reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) such as to (i) optimize edge cacheability resulting into minimizing requests to the origin server, also decreasing the video playback start-up time, (ii) trade server cost into storage cost, (iii) minimize maintenance cost by reducing the engineering complexity and IOT risks.
"The combination of Squadeo player and cost-effective Widevine technology on smartphones, tablets, PC, Mac allows video service providers to deploy one single stream that will work in the same way across a variety of consumer devices, all in compliance with studio security requirements,"
Squadeo will have a booth at Broadcast Asia, Singapore (May 23-25). If you want to know more about this product, then please schedule a meeting by contacting us at sales.office@
About Squadeo
Squadeo is a global provider of secure cross platform video software solutions to the broadcast and TV-industry worldwide. Squadeo's mission is to solve today's and tomorrow's OTT challenges by providing premium video players on open platforms, with a constant focus on enhanced visual experience in compliance with Studio requirements, and pre-integrated with major DRMs.
Squadeo is made up of a team of professionals originating from Philips and NXP with extensive expertise in its domains, and a track record of creating valuable products and IP. Squadeo is a privately held company with headquarters in Paris La Defense, France.
For more information about Squadeo's solutions, please visit: www.squadeo.tv
