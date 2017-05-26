 
Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
19181716151413


Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Charlotte Motor Speedway

Local author Debra Williams will be available to sign copies of book
 
 
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. - May 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Charlotte Motor Speedway

Local author Debra Williams  will be available to sign copies of book

When Charlotte Motor Speedway opened in June 1960, the track built by Bruton Smith and Curtis Turner became a cornerstone in the decade that launched NASCAR's superspeedway era. Stock car racing's first paved 1.5-mile track immediately grabbed the motorsports world's attention with the young sport's longest event—a 600-mile race. And the track never left the spotlight, despite struggling through several years of bankruptcy. After regaining control of his beloved track in 1975, Smith, along with former speedway general manager H.A. "Humpy" Wheeler and current president Marcus Smith, transformed the facility into a groundbreaking showplace with trackside condominiums, a 16,000-square-foot high-definition television screen, the luxurious Speedway Club, VIP suites, stadium seating, and the first superspeedway in NASCAR's modern era to host night racing. The historic speedway has always been a favorite with Hollywood filmmakers and in recent years has expanded into a multiuse motorsports facility.

About the Author:

Deb Williams is an award-winning motorsports journalist who has covered events at Charlotte since 1979. This is her fifth book and her second on Charlotte Motor Speedway. The photographs are from the speedway's archives.

Join the author for a signing:

Where:  Barnes & Noble

8725 Townley Rd.

Huntersville, NC 28078

When:  Friday, May 26th, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.

Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.

The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town?  Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
Tags:Local History, Charlotte, North Carolina
Industry:Publishing
Location:Huntersville - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Events
