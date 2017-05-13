News By Tag
Dream Foundation's 7th Annual Flower Empower Luncheon Brings Community Together
Annual event honored and celebrated the volunteers and sponsors of beloved local program
Dream Foundation's Chief Executive Officer Kisa Heyer and Flower Empower program coordinator, Valerie Banks honored and awarded the 2017 Flower Empower program sponsors: Laurel Barrack, Diane & Tim Brown, Kate & Arthur Coppola, Hollye & Jeff Jacobs, Nissrin Mahmoud & Bob Fuladi, and Shelley & Paul Schulte, whose donations will help fund the program this year. Also acknowledged were Ed Van Wingerden, Grower of the Year and Steven Shulem and Sheri Parker, Volunteers of the Year. Honored in memoriam were William Pattis, Angie Redding, and Michael Towbes who were staunch supporters of the Flower Empower program.
"Flower Empower is an invaluable program to our community," says Dream Foundation's Chief Executive Officer, Kisa Heyer. "It reminds us that even the smallest gestures can make a lasting impression. We would love to see the program grow beyond Santa Barbara and bring happiness to others."
The afternoon festivities would not have been possible without the support of the community and sponsors including Colleen Barnett-Taylor & Michael Taylor, Lisa & George Hagerman, Montecito Bank & Trust, Amie Parrish, and Justine Roddick & Christina Schlieske.
Flower Empower is a volunteer-driven program that delivers hope and compassion—in the form of beautiful bouquets—to those in need. Several days each week, groups of volunteers prepare dozens of arrangements using donated flowers and make deliveries to hospitals, hospices, cancer centers, and personal residences. In addition to abundant bouquets, flower recipients enjoy fresh-baked cookies, fine chocolates, and handmade cards. Flower Empower receives no federal or state funding and relies solely on corporate and individual contributions and grants. For volunteer inquiries or to refer a flower recipient, contact flowerempower@
About Dream Foundation:
Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, fulfills final Dreams that provide inspiration, comfort and closure at the end of life. With the support of a nationwide network of volunteers, hospices, health care organizations and committed donors, Dream Foundation has given life to more than 27,000 final Dreams over the past two decades and has never turned down a qualified applicant. The Foundation is proud to maintain Charity Navigator's four-star rating—its highest—for sound fiscal management ensuring its donors and partners that their investment will be used wisely. Dream Foundation receives no state of federal funding—we rely solely on private donations. To support our mission please visit DreamFoundation.org/
Contact
Dani Cordaro
(805) 539-2222
dani@dreamfoundation.org
