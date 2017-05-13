 
May 2017
Quadsimia Welcomes New Assistant Project Manager

Jacob Hruska accepted the position of Assistant Project Manager
 
 
Jacob Hruska
Jacob Hruska
NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. - May 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Quadsimia LLC is pleased to announce that Jacob Hruska recently accepted the position of Assistant Project Manager.

Jacob will be assisting with project management, graphic design, marketing strategies, and building and maintaining a strong relationship between Quadsimia and its clients. He will also help provide the team of web designers and developers with the resources they need throughout projects.

Jacob's previous experience includes multiple positions on campus at the University of Idaho. As the Campus Engagement Strategist at UI, he engaged students in the Violence Protection Program on social media and through marketing materials he designed for events. Other positions held while attending include Resident Assistant, Computer Lab Technician, and IT Field Consultant. Jacob also worked within the Associated Students of the University of Idaho as the Director of Safety and Violence Prevention before attending NABEF's Media Sales Institute at Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Jacob studied Advertising at the University of Idaho where he received his Bachelor's degree. He currently resides in Lewiston, Idaho.

Quadsimia's operations are headquartered in scenic Central New York, but we apply the latest technologies to reach beyond our geographic location to clients around the globe. We have more than 120 years combined experience in engineering, software development, computer science, system analysis and integration, graphic design and multimedia, business acquisition and valuation. Quadsimia also leads the way in introducing businesses to the newest technologies related to the web.

