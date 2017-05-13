AIVION announces next generation 3G/HD-SDI Interface Board for the Tamron block camera MP1010M-VC

The TL8651 supports the video transmission of uncompressed image signals with 3G-SDI (SMPTE ST424M Level A) and HD-SDI (SMPTE292M) and now offers a maximum resolution of 1080p with an image frequency of 60 Hz.