AIVION announces next generation 3G/HD-SDI Interface Board for the Tamron block camera MP1010M-VC
The TL8651 supports the video transmission of uncompressed image signals with 3G-SDI (SMPTE ST424M Level A) and HD-SDI (SMPTE292M) and now offers a maximum resolution of 1080p with an image frequency of 60 Hz.
The Tamron camera is connected via the LVDS video interface. The new interface board TL8651 supports beside 1080p (50Hz, 30Hz, 25Hz), 720p (60Hz, 50Hz) and 1080i (60Hz, 50Hz) also 1080p60Hz. The uncompressed image signals are transmitted according to the standard SMPTE ST424M Level A (3G-SDI) and SMPTE292M (HD-SDI). The Tamron camera module MP1010M-VC can be controlled via the RS232 interface with the AIVION Camera Control Software.
The boards have a right angled DIN7A connector. On request, the boards can be supplied with varies other connector options and angles.
The evaluation kit TL8651-EVK-MP1010M-
About Tamron MP1010M-VC with Optical Vibration-Compensation Feature
Tamron is a well known optics manufacturer and leader in the security/surveillance equipment industry. In January 2016, the first block camera MP1010M-VC was announced. A powerful Omnivision sensor is built in. The camera assures high-quality image stabilization when images are captured in a vibrating environment.
"Tamron's Full HD Block Camera is a very compact imaging solution with excellent optical performance and optical Vibration-Compensation. The camera module opens up new potential applications in various markets like industrial, medical, inspection, ROV and Security. Our new 3G/HD-SDI Interface Board TL8651 provide OEM's in these market segments an optimal interface solution while speeding time to market when using our evaluation kit." said Werner Schoeppner, Sales Director of AIVION.
Pricing and Availability
Pricing and availability info via email: sales@aivion.com
Contact
AIVION; Jahnstr. 12 D – 85661 Munich
Josef Ostermeier
+49-8121-220825
jostermeier@
End
