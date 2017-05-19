Country(s)
What Do Your Relationships Say About You - and What Does Yoga Have to Do With It?
This is a fascinating set of teachings and exercises which will help you context your past and present relationships and give you concrete tools to experiment with as you relate to clients, colleagues, friends and family. We will end with a yoga nidra experience to fully absorb the insights you receive and set your intention as you move forward in the way you relate to others.
This workshop is FREE to AtoZ members. Click here to learn more.
Kamini Desai is the Education Director of the Amrit Yoga Institute and the creator of the Amrit Method of Yoga Nidra training curriculum. She is the author of Yoga Nidra: The Art of Transformational Sleep. In 2012 Kamini was awarded the title Yogeshwari (a woman of yogic mastery).
Join us from the convenience of your computer screen for 1.5 hours of learning, hands-on exercises, and Q&A interaction with the instructor.
It's all included in membership. Join on a monthly or yearly basis. Discover a true community of like-minded souls. In addition to the monthly workshops, also included are monthly Women's Circles, intuitive art workshops, distance energy healings, a video library of previous workshops, a members-only online forum and much more, all free to AtoZ members.
AtoZ Healing Space founder Reba Linker says, "AtoZ offers an 'elite' experience in terms of the caring, community and quality you receive as a member. NOT elitist is the affordable price. For less than a cup of coffee a day, you get to experience life-changing workshops and events every month. For the individual who wishes to see substantial, sustained positive growth – what could be better than that? The cost of one workshop or women's circle alone is worth the price of admission, and AtoZ offers so much more!"
Can't make the workshop? No worries! All AtoZ workshops are recorded and available free to our members in our AtoZ Video Library.
Sneak preview: Coming in July …Intuitive artist and animal spirit medium Kassi Gregory will lead a monthly spiritual art practice that explores the Animals' Spirit world and navigates a spiritual journey through art. Bring a sense of adventure and your favorite art accessories (paper, pencils, pens, markers, paints, etc.) as we navigate the spiritual and creative self in a safe and supported community.
Free to AtoZ members. Starts July 17. Click here to learn more.
Contact
AtoZ Healing Space, LLC
***@atozhealingspace.com
