Holocube North America Partners Up With Detroit Pistons

A new and exciting partnership occurred just a couple of days ago with Holocube North America and the Detroit Pistons, using exceptional hologram projection technology, at the State of the Pistons event held on May 16th of this year, which is the former home of the NBA's Detroit Pistons.
 
HC40 3D holographic projection
DETROIT - May 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Hologram display technology has become an innovative way for not only companies to advertise, but also key pieces showcased at events and presentations, held by various organizations. A new and exciting partnership occurred just a couple of days ago with Holocube North America and the Detroit Pistons, using exceptional hologram projection technology, at the State of the Pistons event held on May 16th of this year, which is the former home of the NBA's Detroit Pistons. Showcasing the transition of the old Detroit Pistons' logo to their new logo, was a quality 3D holographic display, the HC40. With two holographic projection devices showcasing the new logo, attendants were able to give a proper view at the new Detroit Pistons logo which had just launched several hours before. Below are images from this amazing event:

http://www.holocube-na.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Det...

The Detroit Pistons put on an amazing event featuring hologram projection technology

http://www.holocube-na.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/HC4...

A view of the HC40 3D holographic projection technology showcased at the Detroit Pistons event held earlier this week

Holocube North America
