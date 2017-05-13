Country(s)
Holocube North America Partners Up With Detroit Pistons
A new and exciting partnership occurred just a couple of days ago with Holocube North America and the Detroit Pistons, using exceptional hologram projection technology, at the State of the Pistons event held on May 16th of this year, which is the former home of the NBA's Detroit Pistons.
The Detroit Pistons put on an amazing event featuring hologram projection technology
A view of the HC40 3D holographic projection technology showcased at the Detroit Pistons event held earlier this week
