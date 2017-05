You're invited to the Grand Reopening of the RE/MAX 100 Springfield Office

RE/MAX 100- Springfield Grand Reopening

-- RE/MAX Realty Group/100 will host a grand reopening for their RE/MAX 100 Springfield office location on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.The celebration will include light hors d'oeuvres and a ribbon cutting ceremony. All in attendance will have the opportunity to tour the newly renovated facility, which is sure to impress with its new modern aesthetic and spacious floor plan.Grand Reopening CelebrationWednesday, June 21, 20174 PM-7 PMRE/MAX 100- Springfield5505 Backlick RoadSpringfield, VA 22151Ribbon cutting ceremony at 5 PMFor more information on the grand reopening of the RE/MAX 100 office location, please contact Director of Communications Elizabeth Langer at ElizabethdLanger@gmail.com.###RE/MAX Realty Group and RE/MAX 100 is a locally owned and operated full-service real estate brokerage with offices located throughout Maryland and Northern Virginia. It is the seventh largest brokerage in the greater Washington area and one of 120 largest brokerages in the United States. The brokerage has over 400 Realtors® and specializes in Residential and Commercial real estate. RE/MAX Realty Group and RE/MAX 100 is a proud supporter of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more, please visit www.ournexthouse.com