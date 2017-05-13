 
Urban Juice Design Packaging For Pet Food Company

Urban Juice graphic design agency Lincolnshire announce that they are working on a very exciting new project for a Grimsby based pet food company.
 
 
GRIMSBY, England - May 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Urban Juice Lincolnshire's leading graphic design agency are delighted to announce that they are working on a very exciting new packaging design project for a local Grimsby based pet food company.

Unfortunately the Urban Juice graphic design team can't reveal too many details just yet, however keep an eye out on their blog at http://www.urban-juice.co.uk/blog/ and on their Facebook and Twitter accounts for more updates coming soon!

If you are looking to redesign your own product packaging, then Urban Juice are the graphic design agency for you!

Having worked with some of the biggest names in the industry, they are experts in creating innovative and distinctively recognisable packaging designs and have the necessary expertise and knowledge to help to re-invigorate and re-energise your brand and create a lasting impression.

They will work closely with you to find creative design solutions to best suit your individual needs and budget and ensure that your packaging looks great, clearly communicates your key messages to your target market and strictly adheres to your brand guidelines.

For further information about their packaging design services, please visit the Urban Juice website at http://www.urban-juice.co.uk/services/packaging/

About Urban Juice Graphic Design Agency Lincolnshire:

Urban Juice are a dynamic and forward thinking graphic design agency who have a wealth of experience helping clients nationwide.

Whether you're a start-up or an established business, they can help you too with all of your graphic design needs.

Their extensive range of graphic design services includes:

Graphic design, concept artwork and illustration / print and print management / website design and e-commerce / social media, email marketing campaigns and strategies / marketing and advertising / product photography / packaging design / branding, corporate identity and brand guidelines design / company logo design / single and double sided business card design / stationery design, letterheads, compliment slips and envelope design / folder design and annual reports design / promotional artwork, posters, postcards, A4 leaflets, A5 leaflets and flyer design / magazines, brochures and catalogue design / point of sale and exhibition materials design / banners, presentation foam boards and exhibition display stand design / pop-up and pull-up roller banner stand design / vehicle livery design

For further information about Urban Juice graphic design agency Lincolnshire, or to request a very competitive quote, please visit their website at http://www.urban-juice.co.uk/ or give them a call now on 01472 268643.

