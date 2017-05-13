 
News By Tag
* Value-based Healthcare
* Value-based Care
* Value based healthcare system
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Corte Madera
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
19181716151413

Value Based Care is the New Health Care - United States Government

Lifecycle Health enables a value based care or accountable-care, value based healthcare model that requires an organization to manage the patient care continuum, continuum of care.
 
 
patient outcome
patient outcome
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Value-based Healthcare
* Value-based Care
* Value based healthcare system

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* Corte Madera - California - US

Subject:
* Services

CORTE MADERA, Calif. - May 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Care delivery within the us is that the one in every of the most costly affairs for the residents of the state. to place things in perspective, U.S. tending prices nearly $2 trillion once a year, out of that over thirty first is rarely bestowed to the recipients (counts for administration costs). This, doubtless needs a direct and forceful care transition and worth primarily based Care (VBC) could be a nomenclature that has been long expected. The shift from volume-care to value-care isn't any easier than acceptive sensible phones/tablets/laptops in replacement of the large PCs. This shift from the fee-for-service payment models to worth primarily based care compel health systems to mix operational, financial, clinical, and different knowledge to enhance quality, management prices and managing supplier networks, and providing access. The U.S. Government is building a new payment landscape and creating a new paradigm which undertakes the responsibility of coordinating complete care along with bearing the risks of costs and outcomes.

Value based care has emerged as a successful model with the refinement of information technology and application of strategies to the traditional fee-for-service payment mechanism that ruled the healthcare until lately. Value based careis a highly integrated system and includes the medical Shared Savings Program, value based payments to the hospitals, and others.

For more info visit : http://www.lifecyclehealth.com/value-based-care

Reshaping the healthcare models, a multitude of new payment models have been established, out of which the most important is Value Based Reimbursement (VBR). The Obama Administration introduced and implemented multiple VBR verticals including bundled payments, medical home models, variations of Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) and special incentives to physicians for care coordination, giving way to many more innovations. The MACRA's sweeping payment reform provisions comprise of several steps to facilitate providers to participate in Alternative Payment Models (APMs) for initial bonus payments, exemption from MIPS requirements, and are not expected to meet EHR requirements. The healthcare providers participating in APMs are eligible for higher annual payment updates for their fee-for-service revenue stream beginning in 2026.

Further, MACRA also establishes a 2-track system for identifying qualifying participants

1) Beginning in 2019, if they receive a significant share of APM revenue in Medicare alone; or

2) Beginning in 2021, if they receive a important share of APM revenue through Medicare or a combination of Medicare and different payers.

The Department of Health &amp; Human Services (HHS) aims for changing thirty p.c of the fee-for-service Medicare payments to worth primarily based care models by the top of 2016 and expects fifty p.c of ancient payments endure this care transition by 2018.

Also referred to as as episode primarily based payments, this introduces one payment for services provided below a whole episode of care. suppliers together with the hospitals, physicians, settings, surveys, procedures and exercises all move on one platform and act closely to form the procedure hassle-free and convenient for each – the suppliers and patients. This drastically reduces the medical expenditure too.

The VBC initiatives area unit being appreciated by care-givers, payers, and different stakeholders.

•   The Centers for Medicare and health care Services (CMS) calculable a growth at the speed of $10 billion annually for medical reformation efforts like VBC.

•   Aetna invested with fifteen p.c of its disbursal towards VBC efforts and declared to speculate up to forty five p.c by 2017.

•  The Department of Health &amp; Human Services aims at ligature thirty p.c of their payments to worth care payment models by the top of 2016 and would increase this to fifty p.c by 2018.

The government has initiated the care transition and now could be the time for a few real amendment within the tending spendings of the us. Life Cycle Health's initiatives area unit in compliance with the government's fight worth primarily based care system and our patterns adhere to treating patients with complete satisfaction and at affordable costs. visit :    http://www.lifecyclehealth.com

Contact
lifecycle health
lifecycle.digimark@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Value-based Healthcare, Value-based Care, Value based healthcare system
Industry:Health
Location:Corte Madera - California - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Lifecycle Health Inc News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share