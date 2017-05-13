News By Tag
Value Based Care is the New Health Care - United States Government
Lifecycle Health enables a value based care or accountable-care, value based healthcare model that requires an organization to manage the patient care continuum, continuum of care.
Value based care has emerged as a successful model with the refinement of information technology and application of strategies to the traditional fee-for-service payment mechanism that ruled the healthcare until lately. Value based careis a highly integrated system and includes the medical Shared Savings Program, value based payments to the hospitals, and others.
Reshaping the healthcare models, a multitude of new payment models have been established, out of which the most important is Value Based Reimbursement (VBR). The Obama Administration introduced and implemented multiple VBR verticals including bundled payments, medical home models, variations of Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) and special incentives to physicians for care coordination, giving way to many more innovations. The MACRA's sweeping payment reform provisions comprise of several steps to facilitate providers to participate in Alternative Payment Models (APMs) for initial bonus payments, exemption from MIPS requirements, and are not expected to meet EHR requirements. The healthcare providers participating in APMs are eligible for higher annual payment updates for their fee-for-service revenue stream beginning in 2026.
Further, MACRA also establishes a 2-track system for identifying qualifying participants
1) Beginning in 2019, if they receive a significant share of APM revenue in Medicare alone; or
2) Beginning in 2021, if they receive a important share of APM revenue through Medicare or a combination of Medicare and different payers.
The Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) aims for changing thirty p.c of the fee-for-service Medicare payments to worth primarily based care models by the top of 2016 and expects fifty p.c of ancient payments endure this care transition by 2018.
Also referred to as as episode primarily based payments, this introduces one payment for services provided below a whole episode of care. suppliers together with the hospitals, physicians, settings, surveys, procedures and exercises all move on one platform and act closely to form the procedure hassle-free and convenient for each – the suppliers and patients. This drastically reduces the medical expenditure too.
The VBC initiatives area unit being appreciated by care-givers, payers, and different stakeholders.
• The Centers for Medicare and health care Services (CMS) calculable a growth at the speed of $10 billion annually for medical reformation efforts like VBC.
• Aetna invested with fifteen p.c of its disbursal towards VBC efforts and declared to speculate up to forty five p.c by 2017.
• The Department of Health & Human Services aims at ligature thirty p.c of their payments to worth care payment models by the top of 2016 and would increase this to fifty p.c by 2018.
The government has initiated the care transition and now could be the time for a few real amendment within the tending spendings of the us.
