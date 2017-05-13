News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Don Gibson becomes Renewable Energy Services Director of Sales for Shermco Industries
Gibson has a bachelor of arts in communication from Grace College, Winona Lake, Indiana and a MBA from Anderson University. He will be based out of Indianapolis and will help focus Shermco's sales efforts in the Midwest as well as their more established service locations in the Southwest.
"We have known Don for many years as a wind industry leader and we are very pleased to have him join Shermco and lead our expanded sales efforts into the industry," said Paul Idziak, vice- president of Shermco's Machine Services Division.
"I am looking forward to supporting Don as we expand our wind energy field services and generator remanufacturing capabilities into new geographic areas," said Steve Camber, senior vice-president of sales.
###
ABOUT SHERMCO
Shermco Industries is the leading independent provider of safe and reliable acceptance testing, commissioning, maintenance, repair and remanufacturing of electrical equipment and power distribution systems. With service centers located throughout North America, certified technicians and engineers focus on servicing both scheduled and unexpected projects for large commercial, industrial and utility customers. Shermco, a leader in electrical safety and technical training, focuses on industrial electrical contracting, utility, wind turbine maintenance and disaster recovery services. Shermco Industries is a member in good standing with the Electrical Apparatus Service Association, American Wind Energy Association, Professional Electrical Apparatus Recyclers League, and the InterNational Electrical Testing Association. For more information about Shermco Industries, visit http://www.shermco.com
Contact
Kevin Alewine
972-793-5523
kalewine@shermco.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse