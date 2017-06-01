News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Turning Technologies announces enhancements to flagship polling software
Newest version of TurningPoint boasts simplified user experience for instructors and students
When describing the design process, Ethan Cohen, CEO of Turning, explained, "We conducted extensive interviews and surveys from our users, and we are very excited to release a product built from the ground up with client feedback. The latest version of TurningPoint is faster, easier to use and more resilient than any of its predecessors. Additionally, we have streamlined and automated much of the registration process for students."
Instructors in higher education, K-12 schools and corporate environments will see an enhanced user interface and enjoy quicker presentation load times, content conversion ability and improved accessibility features. The new TurningPoint likewise benefits students with a streamlined registration process and a new app interface that makes managing their accounts and using response technology easier than ever.
In addition, optional upgrades to integrations with Blackboard, Canvas and Brightspace simplify instructors' interactions with their learning management systems by automating key processes. For example, class rosters will update automatically on a daily basis. The new integrations also make it easier to send grades to the LMS, even for students that submit results before registering, and give instructors the ability to directly email students to ensure proper completion of the registration process.
TurningPoint offers maximum flexibility by enabling learners to respond with web-enabled mobile devices, traditional clickers or both. The interactive polling software provides the tools instructors need to engage learners, gather meaningful data and support active learning approaches shown to improve learning outcomes.
About Turning Technologies:
Turning Technologies is the global leader for learning engagement and assessment solutions. Founded in 2002 in Youngstown, OH, Turning Technologies began with the development of response technology to connect learners to learning. Today, over 20 million Turning Technologies response devices have been delivered to K-12 schools, universities and businesses worldwide. Information on Turning Technologies can be found at www.TurningTechnologies.com. Follow @TurningTech.
Media Contact
Sheila Hura
866-746-3015
shura@turningtechnologies.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jun 01, 2017