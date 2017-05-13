News By Tag
Summer: It is the Best Time for Exterior Home Painting in Toronto
Exterior home painting brings out the best in your home. But, to ensure a successful transformation, you have to find out the best time of starting the painting project. Learn why now is the best time to add a splash of color to Toronto home.
What are the Best Exterior Home Painting Months?
Usually, late spring and summer are the most popular months for exterior home painting. The reason behind is that the low moisture and warm temperature allows the paint to cure properly. It means it is easy to apply the paint and it stays longer as well.
• Temperature
Paint manufacturers recommend a minimum temperature of 40 degrees Fahrenheit. However, there are premium paints available in the market that you can use in temperatures as low as 35 degrees. Remember that if you are using latex-based paints instead of oil-based options, the temperature should be between the range of 50 degrees and 85 degrees Fahrenheit.
• Fluctuations in Temperature
Fluctuations in temperature can create havoc! You may consider the day temperature before starting the painting project. But, you have to consider the fluctuations as well. If the days are warm and pleasant, but the nights are cold and chilly, the painting results will be far from satisfactory. The paint will start to peel off or leave ugly cracks forcing you to redo the entire work.
• Moisture
A dry surface is prerequisite for any painting job. And, when you are considering exterior home painting, it becomes absolutely non-negotiable. If you paint after a rain or snow fall, the paint will not stick to the surface properly. You may not find the exterior wall or siding wet but porous surfaces such as wood and brick can retain moisture and create problems while painting. So, it is best to paint in dry summer weather.
Before beginning exterior home painting, ensuring the right weather becomes a crucial task. You must choose the best time for starting the painting work because it will guarantee durable results and help you to increase the curb appeal of your home. If you fail to do so, you will be stuck with a dreadful painting job.
Painting the exterior of your home doesn't end with choosing the best painting colors. For the best transformations, you require to hire the best painter and choose the best time for beginning the painting project. So, get ready for exterior home painting and begin the transformation now!
