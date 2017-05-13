 
News By Tag
* Exterior Home Painting
* Best Time For Painting
* best home painters Toronto
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Services
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Toronto
  Ontario
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
19181716151413

Summer: It is the Best Time for Exterior Home Painting in Toronto

Exterior home painting brings out the best in your home. But, to ensure a successful transformation, you have to find out the best time of starting the painting project. Learn why now is the best time to add a splash of color to Toronto home.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Exterior Home Painting
* Best Time For Painting
* best home painters Toronto

Industry:
* Services

Location:
* Toronto - Ontario - Canada

TORONTO - May 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Just as life, your home is better with colors! Colors have the power to change the look and feel of your home. They can alter the personality of a home from dull, dreary to warm and welcoming. Colors guarantee beautiful home transformations. But, for the best transformation, you have to choose the best time.

What are the Best Exterior Home Painting Months?

Usually, late spring and summer are the most popular months for exterior home painting. The reason behind is that the low moisture and warm temperature allows the paint to cure properly. It means it is easy to apply the paint and it stays longer as well.

Temperature

Paint manufacturers recommend a minimum temperature of 40 degrees Fahrenheit. However, there are premium paints available in the market that you can use in temperatures as low as 35 degrees. Remember that if you are using latex-based paints instead of oil-based options, the temperature should be between the range of 50 degrees and 85 degrees Fahrenheit.

Fluctuations in Temperature

Fluctuations in temperature can create havoc! You may consider the day temperature before starting the painting project. But, you have to consider the fluctuations as well. If the days are warm and pleasant, but the nights are cold and chilly, the painting results will be far from satisfactory. The paint will start to peel off or leave ugly cracks forcing you to redo the entire work.

Moisture

A dry surface is prerequisite for any painting job. And, when you are considering exterior home painting, it becomes absolutely non-negotiable. If you paint after a rain or snow fall, the paint will not stick to the surface properly. You may not find the exterior wall or siding wet but porous surfaces such as wood and brick can retain moisture and create problems while painting. So, it is best to paint in dry summer weather.

Before beginning exterior home painting, ensuring the right weather becomes a crucial task. You must choose the best time for starting the painting work because it will guarantee durable results and help you to increase the curb appeal of your home. If you fail to do so, you will be stuck with a dreadful painting job.

Painting the exterior of your home doesn't end with choosing the best painting colors. For the best transformations, you require to hire the best painter and choose the best time for beginning the painting project. So, get ready for exterior home painting and begin the transformation now!

For exterior home painting, bathroom painting or painting the kitchen in your home, trust https://www.thehomeimprovementgroup.ca . Get in touch with Toronto's favorite painters and get ready to give a pop of color to your home.

News Source: https://www.thehomeimprovementgroup.ca/painting-renovatio...

Contact
TheHomeImprovementGroup.ca
***@thehomeimprovementgroup.ca
End
Source:TheHomeImprovementGroup.ca
Email:***@thehomeimprovementgroup.ca Email Verified
Tags:Exterior Home Painting, Best Time For Painting, best home painters Toronto
Industry:Services
Location:Toronto - Ontario - Canada
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Home Improvement Group of Greater Toronto Area News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share