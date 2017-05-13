News By Tag
Heating Oil Tank Sweeps Perfromed using GPR For $ 245 For a Limited Time !
Environmental Systems will perform residential oil tank sweeps in Ocean and Monmouth Counties using Ground Penetrating Radar for $ 245 for a Limited Time only. Other NJ.counties will be charged a additional fee.
Most metal detectors can see down past 2 feet and could easily miss a previously sand filled heating oil tanks.
Environmental Systems is a full service Environmatal company with Licensed Site Remediation Professionals on Staff to handle remediation and tank removal issues that couls arise.
Environmental Systems
info@depenvirosystems.com
