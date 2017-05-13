 
Heating Oil Tank Sweeps Perfromed using GPR For $ 245 For a Limited Time !

Environmental Systems will perform residential oil tank sweeps in Ocean and Monmouth Counties using Ground Penetrating Radar for $ 245 for a Limited Time only. Other NJ.counties will be charged a additional fee.
 
COLTS NECK, N.J. - May 19, 2017 - PRLog -- For a limited time Environmental Systems will complete residential oil tank sweeps in Ocean and Monmouth Counties for the price of $ 245. This special prices is limited to residential properties less than 3/4 acre . Ground Penetrating Radar is state of the art method for locating buried structures and under gtround storage tanks. Many tank companies use a metal magnetometer which is nothing more than a metal detector you see at the beach looking for coins. GPR can find tanks under concrete and aspahlt and can see down to a depth of 18 feet. GPR is highly sensitive and displays images on a screen while metal detectors just beep.. Ground Penetrating Radar also can idenifiy constructional materials PVC pipe and other non metalic materials.

Most metal detectors can see down past 2 feet and could easily miss a previously sand filled heating oil tanks.

Environmental Systems is a full service Environmatal company with Licensed Site Remediation Professionals on Staff to handle remediation and tank removal issues that couls arise.

Tags:Home Inspection, Oil Tank Sweeps, Oil Tank Locating
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Colts Neck - New Jersey - United States
