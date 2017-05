Bio-Optronics Introduces the Most Configurable Financial Exporter at MAGI East 2017

Contact

Lauren Miceli

***@bio-optronics.com Lauren Miceli

End

-- Bio-Optronics is exhibiting at MAGI East 2017, and will be demonstrating the latest edition of Clinical Conductor CTMS. The Clinical Conductor team is debuting calendar integrations with Outlook, Google and iCal, as well as a financial export feature, providing organizations with completely customizable export functionality. These most recent updates continue Bio-Optronics' dedication to providing simplified and streamlined solutions for every aspect of the clinical research process."We are excited to reveal these new features at MAGI East. Being able to connect directly with research organizations and discuss how Clinical Conductor can solve their clinical research complications is always important for our company," says Kate Yawman, Product Line Manager for Clinical Conductor CTMS.Along with the latest functionality, the Clinical Conductor team will demonstrate how utilizing a clinical trial management system will provide organizations with the tools they need to manage their entire research organization.Bio-Optronics, the creator of Clinical Conductor CTMS, is a leading software and services company that creates user-focused software and services for healthcare organizations that positively impacts the lives of patients around the world. Clinical Conductor CTMS is an established clinical trial management system, utilized by thousands of research organizations worldwide, designed to simplify and standardize complex research processes for businesses managing and conducting clinical trials. For more information, visit www.bio-optronics.com