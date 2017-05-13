News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Bio-Optronics Introduces the Most Configurable Financial Exporter at MAGI East 2017
"We are excited to reveal these new features at MAGI East. Being able to connect directly with research organizations and discuss how Clinical Conductor can solve their clinical research complications is always important for our company," says Kate Yawman, Product Line Manager for Clinical Conductor CTMS.
Along with the latest functionality, the Clinical Conductor team will demonstrate how utilizing a clinical trial management system will provide organizations with the tools they need to manage their entire research organization.
About Bio-Optronics
Bio-Optronics, the creator of Clinical Conductor CTMS, is a leading software and services company that creates user-focused software and services for healthcare organizations that positively impacts the lives of patients around the world. Clinical Conductor CTMS is an established clinical trial management system, utilized by thousands of research organizations worldwide, designed to simplify and standardize complex research processes for businesses managing and conducting clinical trials. For more information, visit www.bio-optronics.com.
Contact
Lauren Miceli
***@bio-optronics.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse