News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Possible Senate Candidate DarylGuberman Calls Out DickBlumenthal For Constitutional Crisis Hypocrisy
Connecticut CEO Daryl Guberman Seeks President Trump's Support To Challenge Sen. Blumenthal.
Yesterday, Trump said Blumenthal 'cried like a baby' in an interview the Senator had with CNN in which Blumenthal said the president's decision to fire Comey was based on a 'pretense that is laughable' and had created a looming 'constitutional crisis,' according to the unpopular Senator. Guberman defended the President's decision to fire Comey, which frankly was long overdue according to many lawmakers, primarily because of Comey's flip flopping, and his dumbfounded decision to not investigate Hillary Clinton's email scandal and the millions of dollars donated to the Clinton Foundation from foreign entities.
"It's ironic that Mr. Stolen Valor himself is calling the Comey firing a constitutional crisis when he has been challenging the Constitution's second amendment since elected into office," said Guberman. He added, "Dick might find the president's comments laughable, but he was caught on video lying about his Vietnam service, and in my book Stolen Valor is just not forgivable."
Guberman has long been a critic of Blumenthal for a 2010 speech in which the Senator claimed to have served in Vietnam, and after being questioned on the matter, said he misspoke. The video can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/
"Stolen valor and lying about fighting in a horrendous war such as Vietnam which took the life of so many brave Americans is a slap in the face to the men and women that fought and died for our country," said Guberman. "As far as I'm concerned, an elected official guilty of stolen valor should immediately resign from office because they simply don't deserve the privilege of serving the American people."
Guberman, the son of the late Sylvia Guberman, a once well known political advocate for the Democrat Party in Connecticut, said his mother worked tirelessly to help elect Bill Clinton during his presidential run in the early 1990's. According to Guberman, Bill and Hillary were frequent guests of the Guberman household in Stratford, Connecticut. "As a young adult, I can remember Hillary always studying, she's very intelligent on social matters, despite her poor judgment on foreign affairs," he said. "As for Bill (Clinton), my mom saw him as a brilliant speaker, but she later became deeply disappointed in his scandals."
After Mrs. Guberman's untimely passing, the Guberman family received a heartfelt letter of condolences from then President Bill Clinton. The letter was recently published online in her memory at http://dguberman.com/
In later years, Mrs. Guberman became a registered Republican after struggling with seeing her once beloved Democrat party pushed more to the left. Connecticut itself has become one of the more liberal states in the country. Today, according to the Washington Free Beacon, Sen. Blumenthal and the junior Senator from Connecticut, Chris Murphy (D) are considered among two of the most liberal on Capital Hill.
As one of the most liberal Senators, Blumenthal appears to have taken the leading role to crumble Trump's presidency, calling him out on his failed initial attempt to replace Obamacare, and his nomination of Neil Gorsuch for Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States to succeed the late Antonin Scalia.
Elected in 2010 to his first term in the Senate, Blumenthal is one of the richest members of Congress with a staggering net worth of $121,299,056. He served in both the Connecticut State House and State Senate, and was Connecticut's Attorney General from 1991-2010.
Guberman's campaign manager Donald LaBelle said, "Blumenthal's wealth is not the issue, his character and lack of integrity is the issue." LaBelle concluded, "Hard working families, small business owners, Veterans, and seniors appear to be the forgotten class in Connecticut, and they deserve more jobs and business opportunities, lower taxes, better education, affordable healthcare, and their freedoms protected from overreaching, out of touch liberals such as Blumenthal."
Guberman said, "It's ironic the mainstream media is making a big deal about Trump's comments that Blumenthal cried like a baby, but the same media overlooks the senator's stolen valor debacle in the midst of American soldiers coming home in body bags from Iraq and Afghanistan."
Guberman said nothing is more demeaning to veterans and military families than the phenomenon of elected officials falsely claiming military honors they did not earn, or war service they did not perform while our American brothers and sisters have given their life for our country. "You should honor these brave men and women Senator, not steal their valor," said Guberman.
Press & Media Contact:
Daryl Guberman
Guberman For Senate
1538 W Broad St,
Stratford, CT 06615 - USA
+1 203-556-1493
vote@darylguberman.com
http://www.DarylGuberman.com
Full Press Release at:
http://prsync.com/
Contact
Guberman For Senate
***@darylguberman.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 19, 2017