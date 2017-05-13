 
News By Tag
* MBBS in China
* MBBS college China
* top MBBS College china
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Noida
  Uttar Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
19181716151413

Getting World-Class Education while pursuing MBBS in China

MBBS in China is an excellent solution for the students who want to study abroad without expending a lavish amount of money, yet getting quality education.
 
 
thumbs_Anatomy-Lab-Building
thumbs_Anatomy-Lab-Building
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
MBBS in China
MBBS college China
top MBBS College china

Industry:
Education

Location:
Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India

Subject:
Companies

NOIDA, India - May 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Among all the disciplines of study, even today, medical is considered to be the most difficult and patience-testing stream. Also, it is one of the most expensive courses to pursue. One has to put a considerable amount of effort and time to become a successful doctor.

MBBS, or Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery is one of the most reputed courses pursued by the students of medical stream. This course not only demands a lot of time, it also costs a fortune to the students. Above and beyond, there are very few good colleges in the country which offer a genuine MBBS course. Thus, it becomes all the more important to choose a proper college or university to pursue MBBS.

In India, apart from the few colleges, there is another obstacle named as reservation. Due to reservation, a lot of seats are lost by the general candidates. This causes distress and panic in students. As everybody is equally conscious of their future and studies, it is unfair that some students get the opportunity of realising their dreams and others do not.

Hence, a solution to this problem is studying abroad. This is where most of the readers will frown and will get reluctant to the idea because studying abroad in the first instance means a lot of money. Even so for a course like MBBS everything is all the more expensive. But wait! We are mentioning MBBS in China here.

There are numerous benefits of pursuing MBBS from China. Some of them can be mentioned as follows –

·         Free of Donation: The admission in any of the Chinese universities does not require any kind of donation from the students. This is a very crucial advantage indeed because the donation fund costs a lot of money from the students.

·         Admission without Test: There is no entrance test conducted for admission. Either the merit of the students is considered or they simply get admission in the college of their choice.

·         Recognised Medical Degree: The academic degrees of MD and MBBS offered in the colleges and universities are recognised by the international organisations like UNESCO and World Health Organisation.

·         Exposure: The students get an international exposure after being enrolled in Chinese colleges and universities. They get world-class education and training. The interactive sessions with highly qualified faculties provide them a broad spectrum of knowledge.

·         Cost Effective Study: The course fee of MBBS in Chinese colleges is comparatively lower than that of other western countries, although the quality of education is comparable. In fact, studying MBBS in China is found to be 70% cheaper than MBBS in countries like US or UK or other nations.

·         Internships: Another important aspect in the study of medical field is availability of internships. In China, plenty of internships are available so that students can thoroughly practice their skills before actually operating.

·         Campus and Infrastructure:  The universities have world-class infrastructure with advanced teaching facilities. The accommodation facilities are also good, with healthy food for students. Besides, the hospitals are well-equipped with hi-tech instruments.

Contact Us:

Phone No- 09871258889

Website-  http://www.growellconsultancy.co.in/

Contact
Growell Consultancy
***@growellconsultancy.co.in
End
Source:
Email:***@growellconsultancy.co.in
Tags:MBBS in China, MBBS college China, top MBBS College china
Industry:Education
Location:Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share