Finally, An Advocate for the First Time Boss!
Download your free copy of "Ignite! The 4 Essential Rules for Emerging Leaders" from Amazon May 19 through May 23
Emerging leaders are usually bright, talented, and rising stars in their organizations. The challenge is that most new leaders are promoted, because they were good at what they did in their previous role, without any training and development. As a result they are often out of their element, unprepared, and even scared. And with good reason, because like so many people who have greatness thrust upon them, their handling of the often-rocky transition to manage their former team members will affect not only their future, but that of their company's as well.
Download your complimentary copy by visiting Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/
By highlighting common errors that new managers make, Sal accelerates the transition to competent leadership and showcases the characteristics successful leaders must bring to the workplace. In clear language that is easy to understand and translate into direct action, his four essential rules for success encourage emerging leaders to lead by example, align their team, build cohesion and engage and cultivate team members.
"I believe the time to change is now. Ignite! sets leaders on course to make a significant difference in themselves, their people, and their teams." -- Marshall Goldsmith, author of New York Times best sellers MOJO and What Got You Here Won't Get You There
"Whether you are a veteran leader or a first-time leader, this book will help you rethink the way you lead in every aspect of your life." – Matthew Kelly, New York Times bestselling author of The Dream Manager and Off Balance
Available on Amazon.com, Ignite! The 4 Essential Rules for Emerging Leaders is supported with a Facilitators Guide for turnkey training programs. Check out an introductory video available on Youtube.
Follow up with the second installment in the People-FirstTM Leadership series by reading Unite! The 4 Mindset Shifts for Senior Leaders where Sal builds upon the 4 Essential Rules to provide a path for seasoned managers to successfully make the transition into senior leadership.
Sal Silvester is a top expert of leadership transformations across organizations and throughout careers. As an Executive Coach and author, Sal draws on his years of experience as a veteran Army officer, Accenture executive, and founder of 5.12 Solutions and Coachmetrix to affect positive leadership behavior change that extends beyond the conference table to the kitchen table. Sal is an avid rock climber and mountain biker, and has competed in six marathons and is an Ironman Triathlon finisher. He's active with Rocky Mountain Rescue, a nationally recognized search and rescue team based in Boulder, Colorado where he lives with his wife and two sons. 5.12 Solutions Consulting Group can be reached at 303.579.5829, info@512solutions.com or at www.512solutions.com
Betsy Silvester
***@512solutions.com
