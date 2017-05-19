 
Need a hotel for Notre Dame University Graduation Weekend

Come visit us at the University Inn & Suites May 19 - 20. Newly Renovated rooms, hot breakfast, free local calls, wifi and parking.
 
 
Standard King Bed Room
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - May 19, 2017 - PRLog -- The newly renovated University Inn & Suites Mishawaka (South Bend Area) is currently open and accepting reservations for the Notre Dame Graduation weekend May 19 - 20, 2017.

With new bedding, upgraded breakfast products and a staff ready to welcome you, the University Inn & Suites Mishawaka is now open.

Enjoy daily hot breakfast, indoor pool, free wifi and local calls.

Our upgraded amenities will make your stay a very pleasant one.

Located in Mishawaka, and near shopping and restaurants, the University Inn & Suites is the perfect place to stay.  Rates for Graduation starting at 189.99 per room. We also offer whirpool rooms to unwind after a long day of activities.

We look forward to welcoming you to the newly re-opened and renovated University Inn & Suites. Mishawaka, South Bend Area.

Call us today and make your reservations.  The hotel is located at 420 University Drive, Mishawaka, IN 46545.  Near shopping, restaurants and more.

We offer large vehice parking as well.  Call us today and reserve your room.  Demand is high! +1-574-277-2520

Contact
Susan Dawson, University Inn & Suites
***@hotmail.com
University Inn & Suites
***@hotmail.com
Page Updated Last on: May 19, 2017
